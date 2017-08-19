Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2017-18

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3pm BST but before that, stay with us as our build-up to the game continues.

Chelsea predicted XI: (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Luiz, Alonso; Willian, Boga; Morata.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (3-4-3) Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

Conte though has an even bigger selection headache with lots of players out of the game. Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas will miss the game due to suspensions, while wide-men Pedro and Eden Hazard aren't yet quite fit to play. Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko is also not ready to return to action due to injury but Victor Moses, who was suspended for last weekend's game, is likely to return to the starting eleven.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Pochettino will be without a few players due to injury. Full-backs Danny Rose, who is recovering from a knee operation, and Kieran Trippier are both ruled out the game. Wingers Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou are the other absentees, while young Kyle Walker-Peters, who got the man of the match award on his debut last week, will once again take up a place in the starting eleven.

The one thing though that will test Spurs even further than playing the defending champions is the fact that their home games are now being played at Wembley, where they don't have a typically good record. To gain confidence, a win today would help them immensely.

The two fixtures between these sides in the league last season saw both sides win one game each. Chelsea won the game at Stamford Bridge 2-1, while Spurs won 2-0 at White Hart Lane with Alli scoring both of the goals.

The one positive to come out of the game last weekend was the fact that new £70 million singing Álvaro Morata netted on his Premier League debut to give Blues hope that the Spaniard can replace Diego Costa.

On the other hand, the start of the season couldn't have been any worse for Antonio Conte as he saw his side go down 3-2 at home to Burnley last weekend. It's not just the loss that will hurt but the fact that they lost two key players for this key game due to red cards.

Spurs will also be be boosted with the fact that on Friday the club confirmed the singing of young defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax subject to a medical and obtaining a work permit. It means that finally Spurs have done some business this summer, with more expected before the end of the transfer window as they look to build on their nearly-but-not-quite campaigns of recent years.

Mauricio Pochettino's men got their league campaign off to a perfect start last weekend when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park. The goals on the day were scored by Dele Alli and Ben Davies.

Well for Spurs this is the ultimate test in their first home game at Wembley as they face the only side who finished above them last season in the league. Spurs had a great season last year when they finished second but that was bettered by Chelsea, who will be looking to get their title defence up and running in the right way after a disappointing defeat at home to Burnley last weekend.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this Premier League match held at Wembley Stadium between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 4pm BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.