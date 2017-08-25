Spurs unlucky as they're dropped into Champions League group of death

Italian legend Totti drew Spurs' name out of the pot (photo: Getty Images / Valery Hache)

Tottenham Hotspur will be presented a huge test to get through Group H of the UEFA Champions League this season, as they were presented with a nightmare draw on Thursday afternoon.

A relative lack of European success in recent years showed as Spurs were in pot three of the draw, punished as they went into Group H alongside the current competition holders.

Horror draw

Indeed, Real Madrid will join Spurs, Borussia Dortmund and Apoel in their group, with fixtures beginning next month.

The holders of the competition will undoubtedly present a tough task, not least as they actually managed to retain their title in May, having won it the season prior.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos will all trouble Spurs at home and in Spain, whilst there will be returns to Tottenham - but not White Hart Lane - for Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

Not only will Real pose a stern test, but Dortmund are another team that Mauricio Pochettino's side would have hoped to avoid.

They've got first hand experience of how good the Bundesliga side can be, as they unceremoniously dumped the Lilywhites out of the Europa League two years ago thanks to superb performances from the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Can Apoel spring a surprise?

The potential banana slip in the group will be Cypriot side Apoel, who the top three seeds in the group will all expect to take six points from.

However, having had trouble in Europe against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Genk last year, there are no guarantees for Pochettino and co.

Add in their Wembley woes, with the national stadium being Spurs' home ground this year, and there are plenty of concerns as they prepare to get stuck into a difficult Champions League campaign.