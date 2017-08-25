Cameron Carter-Vickers joins Sheffield United on loan upon signing fresh Spurs deal

Carter-Vickers in training (photo: Getty Images / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Highly rated Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a new deal at the club, taking his stay in North London until 2020.

The youth international has penned the new deal after making a handful of appearances for the Spurs senior side, mostly in cup competitions.

He'll get the opportunity to play more senior football this season, as it was announced that he'll be joining Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign, upon signing his new contract.

Wilder pleased

The American will be available for United as soon as Saturday, where he could make his debut as they host Derby County.

Blades manager Chris Wilder was delighted with the signing, saying; "Cameron is young, athletic and highly-rated by Tottenham and we're delighted we've been trusted to continue his development."

Embed from Getty Images

Sign of more transfers at Spurs?

It could very well be a case of one in, one out, at Spurs regarding young centre-back's, with Argentinian talent Juan Foyth reportedly edging closer to a move from Estudiantes.

Fellow defender Davinson Sanchez has already completed a move to the Lilywhites this summer, but it's thought that Mauricio Pochettino wants to continue to boost his squad, with Serge Aurier and Ross Barkley targets alongside Foyth.

They'll need all the help they can get in the Champions League, after Spurs were placed in the 'group of death' alongside the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, in Thursday's draw.