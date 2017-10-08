Spurs international update: Kane nets once more for England as Lloris keeps clean sheet for France

Kane in action for England, pictured wearing the captain's armband (photo: Getty Images / MB Media)

It would be hard to suggest that Harry Kane hasn't been the best of Tottenham Hotspur's performers over the international break as he bagged a second straight winner for England.

Having bagged a 94th minute winner against Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday, Kane captained England once more and again bagged the only goal as they defeated Lithuania away from home.

Kane captains three club colleagues

Kane's goal in Lithuania came from the penalty spot, a spot-kick won by his club colleague Dele Alli. Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks were other members of the Spurs squad to start for England on Sunday, Winks making his senior team debut.

Hugo Lloris kept a clean sheet for France on Saturday as they beat Bulgaria 1-0, whilst there were goals for both Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen in an international break that's been fairly sweet for Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Goals elsewhere for Spurs stars

Vertonghen scored in Belgium's dramatic 4-3 win over Bosnia on Saturday, simultaneously becoming his country's record equalling cap holder in the process.

His goal and Belgium's win benefitted defensive teammate Ben Davies ahead of Wales' clash with the Republic of Ireland on Monday, Davies' team now knowing that a win will guarantee them a play-off place.

Denmark have remained unbeaten in the past week thanks to two goals from Eriksen, in the form of his life right now. He scored the winner in Montenegro on Thursday before bagging the opener in a 1-1 draw against Romania on Sunday evening. He'll hope to help Denmark to next year's World Cup by virtue of a play-off next month.

Elsewhere on Spurs duty, Son Heung-Min took part in a friendly as South Korea lost 4-2 to Russia, whilst Vincent Janssen was part of the Holland side that beat Belarus 3-1, ultimately not enough to send them to Russia.

With this round of international fixtures slowly drawing to a close, Tottenham players will start filtering back to North London ahead of Saturday's game with Bournemouth.