Harry Kane secures spot on Ballon d'Or 2017 shortlist

Kane celebrates after adding to his ongoing tally (photo: Getty Images/ Gareth Copley)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named on the 2017 Ballon d’Or 30-man shortlist after a year of impressive goal scoring.

Following scoring two in two games for England over the past four days and securing qualification for Russia World Cup 2018​, Kane now adds another honour to the growing list of accolades.

The 24-year old has had a sensational 2017 which has seen him net 38 goals in only 33 games, bagging himself six hat-tricks - more than that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined.

Kane secured himself a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot last season, with 29 league goals – seven of them coming in the last two games.

After a record-breaking season for Kane, he endured his usual dry spell in August, however more than making up for his poor start to the season in September which saw him score 13 for both club and country.

A lot of talk has surrounded the subject of Kane being ‘world class’ recently. Whether he is or not is another discussion, but he is certainly doing everything he can at the minute to suggest that. He now joins the elite of European football on the 30-man shortlist the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Eriksen unlucky to miss out?

Harry Kane is left flying the flag high for Spurs amongst the nominees, as Tottenham’s midfield dynamite Christian Eriksen has failed to make the shortlist.

Like team-mate Harry Kane, 2017 has seen Eriksen in sensational form for both Spurs and Denmark. Often seen as one of the league’s most underrated players. His presence has been crucial for Spurs this year, already with two goals and three assists this season for the Lilywhites.

Last season the Dane contributed to eight goals and 15 assists for Spurs in the League alone, with Eriksen playing a pivotal role in guiding Tottenham to their highest ever Premier League finish – narrowly missing out to London rivals Chelsea.

Dele doesn't make the cut

Dele Alli’s name has seen a lot of press in the past few weeks. Following picking up a one-match ban for England and a yellow card for simulation in his previous League game for Spurs, although just seven games into the season he has not hit the heights of the previous campaign.

However, last season seen the 21-year old set the stage alight. Netting 18 league goals for Spurs and providing nine assists seen him pick-up PFA Young Player of the Year for the second year on the bounce.

After a second season of proving to be one of Europe’s biggest talents, Alli might feel hard done by not to feature on the 30-man shortlist with Liverpool's Phillipe Coutinho and Sadio Mane both securing spots on the list after having arguably less successful campaigns.