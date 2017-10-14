Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AFC Bournemouth: Christian Eriksen ends Spurs' Wembley woes

Christian Eriksen continued his fine form, scoring the winner as Tottenham Hotspur finally claimed a league win at Wembley, beating AFC Bournemouth 1-0.

The victory over the Cherries keeps Tottenham in third place, meanwhile struggling Bournemouth remain second bottom as they were unable to make the most of a poor first-half display from the hosts.

On a day where Manchester United drew away to Liverpool and Chelsea suffered a surprise defeat away to bottom side Crystal Palace, it was vital Spurs ended their poor home form.

Slow starters

Questions will be asked of Simon Francis as his weak challenge just two minutes into the second-half on Christian Eriksen allowed the Dane to wriggle into the visitor’s penalty area, before neatly slotting the ball home with his weak foot.

It was a typical first-half performance from Tottenham at their temporary home. The Lilywhites dominated the possession. However, they were unable to create many clear-cut chances.

Man of the moment Harry Kane had very little of the ball in the first-half as Bournemouth’s back-three seemed to mark him out of the game.

Despite all of the possession for Spurs, it was the Cherries who had the better of the chances. A downward header forced Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris into a fine reaction save as the Frenchman got down low to stop the certain goal.

Game of two halves

Whatever was said by Mauricio Pochettino seemed to have had an immediate effect. The home side was straight out of the traps as only one minute into the half Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead.

With the deadlock broken, Tottenham looked in full swing. They were managing to convert their dominance of possession into clear-cut chances.

Harry Kane had two great opportunities to add to his goal tally. However, unlike the Kane that we are now all used to – he was unable to convert. Asmir Begovic was quick to dive at the feet of Kane twice.

Just as it seemed that Kane finally got his goal after nodding on a whipped in cross from Kieran Trippier, the Englishman looked up to see the linesman rightfully with his flag raised – the wait for Kane’s first Premier League goal at Wembley goes on.

Although Bournemouth brought on ex-Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe, a late push to snatch a point only left the visitors more vulnerable to conceding another as Tottenham failed to capitalise from two clear counter attacks.