Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs travel to the Bernabeu in clash at the top of Group H

Spurs will hope for more celebrations like this on Tuesday night (photo: Getty Images / Ian Kington)

Tottenham Hotspur will resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night with their toughest test to date - an away trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Start as you mean to go on

Two games into their Champions League campaign, Spurs have convincingly beaten Borussia Dortmund and APOEL Nicosia. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has matched the results of Tuesday night’s opposition.

Both Spurs and Real Madrid sit at the top of Group H on maximum points, both having scored six and only conceding one – they go into the game inseparable on paper.

Huge task at hand

Los Blancos have managed back to back Champions League trophies in the past two seasons, the Spanish giants will be out to make this season's campaign the hat-trick.

There is no hiding from the massive task at hand for Spurs - an away trip to 11-time Champions League winners is Tottenham’s biggest test since… well, since Real Madrid beat Spurs 5-0 on aggregate in 2011 to end their debut in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be out to claim pole position in the race for the Champions League's top scorer. Tottenham's Harry Kane currently tops the table with five goals in two games - Ronaldo sits in second, one goal behind the Englishman.

Joy on the road

On the road, Tottenham have won their past seven away games in all competitions. With a convincing win in their last Champions League outing, the Lilywhites face a different level of opposition on Tuesday night.

Spurs will be well aware of the capabilities of Real Madrid. However, Tottenham are a completely different beast to that of 2011 when Madrid sent Spurs out of the competition.

With Harry Kane in the form of his life, Christian Eriksen pulling the strings in the middle and the back-line looking solid as ever - Tottenham are in the best possible shape to take on the Galacticos.

Team News

Real Madrid

Former Spurs hero Gareth Bale is set to miss the first competitive meeting between the sides since he joined Madrid in 2013 – the Welshman is suffering from an ongoing calf injury.

Also, the fitness of Keylor Navas will be monitored up until the game. Navas missed Madrid's weekend victory away to Getafe due to a thigh injury whilst on international for Costa Rica.

Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino is without Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama as expected. Mousa Dembele is said to be in contention to travel with the squad - he has struggled with a long-term niggle.

Probably Tottenham's biggest worry is whether full-back Ben Davies will be fit to play. The Welsh international missed Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the weekend due to illness.

Dele Alli will miss the game due to suspension.