Lloris stars as Spurs hold Real at Bernabeu

So that's it everyone. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Till next time, it's goodbye from all of us here.

So that's it. Honors even between Real and Spurs on the night.

Free kick for Spurs.

Straight into the hand of Lloris.

Corner for Real.

Second change for Spurs as Son comes in place of Sissoko.

Sissoko on the ground and referee stopped the game.

Another change for Real. Lucas Vasquez comes on for Isco.

Throw in for Spurs.

More possession from Real, but it's coming to no effect.

Tottenham are keeping a tight line on the back.

Luka Modric fouled by Eriksen. Free kick for Real.

Danny Rose comes in for Llorente. It will be left-back's first first-team game in nearly 10 months.

Great defending from Spurs.

Isco with a long-range effort, and this time it was an easy save for Lloris.

First substitution of the match and it comes from Real Madrid. Marco Asensio comes on for Benzema.

Aurier with the ball, and Sanchez with a bullet header, but it was wide.

Eriksen, and another brilliant save from Navas. Corner for Spurs.

Foul on Aurier from Marcelo. Free Kick for Spurs.

KANEEEE! And what a save from Navas.

Four from Ronaldo. Free kick for Spurs.

Corner for Real.

Madrid clearly in the ascendancy, but Lloris is keeping Spurs in the game.

Brilliant run from Ronaldo but his shot was again saved Lloris.

Isco's shot deflect and was Lloris.

Good ball from Casemiro, brilliant strike from Ronaldo and another world-class save from Lloris. Corner for Real.

Great defending from Sanchez.

Straight into Navas' hands.

Foul on Eriksen. Free kick for Spurs.

Great run for Aurier, but there was no one in the box to receive the cross.

Great pressure from Real, but to no avail. Desperate defending from Spurs.

Corner for Spurs.

Ronaldo with a shot, but it was too high. Goal kick for Spurs.

World class save from Lloris. Once again Benzema missed another chance, this time from within 10-yard range.

Corner for Real.

Another good ball from Isco towards Benzema, but it was a little too high for the French forward.

Foul from Harry Winks on Modric.

Varane stood his ground against Kane. Brilliant defending. Corner for Spurs.

Great ball from Kroos, but Benzema couldn't manage to hit the target.

Free kick for Real.

Great tackle by Vertonghen, who made sure Real's counter attack would not materialize.

Second-half begins.

Half-time it is, and it is 1-1.

GOALLLL! Ronaldo scores for Real.

Penalty for Real. Foul on Kroos from Aurier. Yellow card for the right-back.

Corner for Spurs.

Free kick for Spurs.

Ramos won the first ball, but Benzema couldn't get the all-important touch on the pass.

Foul on Casemiro. Free kick for Real.

Great counter attack from Real, but Alderweireld blocks Isco's strike.

Real still trying to unlock Spurs' defence

Great ball from Isco, but Marcelo's strike was saved from Lloris.

Good pressing from Spurs.

Yellow card for Ronaldo.

Great save from Navas on the strike of Aurier from a long range.

GOALLLLL! Tottenham Hotspur goes ahead, courtesy Varane's own goal.

Foul from Kroos on Aurier.

Great break from Spurs, but this time Eriksen couldn't finish it.

Another corner for Real.

Corner for Real Madrid.

Foul from Sissoko on Toni Kroos.

Another close call for Real. Brilliant form Kane, but Llorente couldn't finish it. Important tackle from Casemiro.

NAVAS TO THE RESCUE! Brilliant save from Real's keeper on the header of Harry Kane.

Corner for Spurs.

Another close call for Spurs. Brilliant one touch football, which nearly led Los Blancos in front, courtesy Ronaldo's strike.

Achraf's cross was once again cleared, this time by Alderweireld.

Aurier's cross was neatly handled by Navas.

Achraf's cross cleared by Vertonghen.

First foul of the game from Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen.

Great tackle by Luka Mordic, who made sure Spurs counter attack would not materialize.

Spurs are finding it hard to get the ball from Los Blancos.

Eriksen's cross cleared by Varane for throw in.

Great pressing from Real Madrid.

LUCKY FOR SPURS! Ronaldo's header hits the bar on the cross of Achraf and Benzema hits it wide on the rebound.

Varane made a crucial block against Llorente.

First break from Real Madrid, but the ball could not get through to Ronaldo.

Welcome to the live commentary for Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur clash, which is being played at Santiago Bernabeu.

For Spurs, Dele Alli will miss the tie due to suspension, which means Son Heung-min will start for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

On team front, Real are certain to miss right-back Dani Carvajal and winger Gareth Bale due to injuries, which means Achraf is expected to start again.

Spurs started off with an impressive 3-1 win against German giants, and were 3-0 winners in Cyprus.

Los Blancos registered 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia and then went on to win 3-1 in Dortmund.

Both teams are coming on the back of two impressive wins, and surprisingly have same goal difference as well.

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to face off in one of the feistiest contest of the match day three in Champions League.