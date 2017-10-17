Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris heroics earn Lilywhites hard fought point in Spain

Hugo Lloris produced heroics for Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening as he made a string of important saves to earn his side a very credible 1-1 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Group H of the Uefa Champions League.

Coming into the game both sides had a 100 percent record in Group H and it was Spurs who took the lead in when Raphael Varane put the ball into his own net.

Cristiano Ronaldo then equalised for the hosts' from the penalty spot just before half-time. In the second half both sides had chances to win with Lloris making two outstanding saves to earn a point for his side.

The result leaves both teams in a good position in the group with seven points from their first three games and they will both go at it again in two weeks time at Wembley.

Madrid missed big chances to take an early lead

Madrid came quick of the blocks in the game and they really should have taken the lead in the fourth minute of the game. Ronaldo saw his header from a good Ashraf Hakimi cross cannon back of the post and them from the rebound, Karim Benzema put his shot wide of the goal with Lloris on the ground.

The hosts came close again soon after when a quick passing move ended with Benzema giving the ball to Ronaldo, who turned a couple of defenders in the box before seeing his goalbound shot just trickle wide of the goal with Lloris beaten.

After the first 20 minutes of the game though, Spurs grew into the game and they almost took the lead when Harry Kane saw his downward header well saved by Keylor Navas from a Christian Eriksen corner kick.

Varane gave Spurs the lead after putting the ball into his own net

Minutes later, Spurs did take the lead in the game when a good cross into the box from Serge Aurier was turned into his own net by Varane with Kane putting the pressure on the defender.

They almost made it two soon after when a shot from Aurier from outside the box was well-saved by Navas, who done well to turn the ball round the post.

Ronaldo's penalty levelled proceedings before half-time

Spurs then took their foot off the pedal as the game drifted towards half-time and that is when they got punished as on the stroke of half-time, Aurier fouled Toni Kroos in the box and referee Szymon Marciniak pointed straight to the spot.

Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and he confidently send Lloris the wrong way to get his side back on level terms to give the home side the confidence they needed going into the break, while Spurs went into the dressing room deflated.

Brilliance from Lloris kept Spurs on level terms at the start of the second half

It was evident at the start of the second half that the equaliser gave the home side real confidence and somehow they failed to take the lead just before the hour mark.

A great passing move ended with Benzema seeing his goalbound header somehow saved by Lloris after Casemiro produced a wonderful cross into the box.

Lloris was in fine form for the visitors as he was forced into two more great saves to deny Ronaldo from giving the hosts the lead in the game for the first time.

Navas denied Kane from scoring the winner as the game ended in a draw

After their early dominance in the second half though, Madrid lost control of the game as they did in the first half and they would have fallen behind again if it wasn't for a brilliant save from Navas to deny Kane after Fernando Llorente played the striker in on goal.

They had the chance to take the lead again a few minutes later when a flicked header from Kane found Eriksen in on goal but he saw his shot well-saved by the impressive Navas.

After the chance of Eriksen's, the game became very scrappy as the visitors held on to earn a very credible draw away to the European champions as the showed how good their defence is once again.