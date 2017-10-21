Rampant Lillywhites punish the Reds mistakes to run out comfortable winners

That though brings and end to today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until the next time, have a good night.

On the other hand, Liverpool will need to bounce back quickly after another heavy away defeat. Klopp will have to find a solution to their defensive mistakes quickly as they sit in ninth place after nine games.

Well in the end it was an easy win for Spurs as Kane added a fourth goal before the hour mark which ended the game as a contest. The only worry they would have had was the fact that Kane seemed to come off injured and with Manchester United on the horizion next week he would be a huge loss.

90+2' - The referee blows his whistle to end the match. Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool.

90' - The referee has decided to add on two minutes at the end of the second half.

88' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Kane is replaced by Fernando Llorente.

84'- Liverpool substitution: Can is replaced by Marko Grujic.

81' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Eriksen is replaced by Eric Dier.

78' - Lloris once again denies Liverpool a second goal after a mistake from Aurier allowed Oxlade-Chamberlain to find Salah in the box but his goalbound effort was brilliantly saved by Lloris.

77' - Liverpool substitution: Firmino is replaced by Daniel Sturridge.

72' - Liverpool are now starting to trouble Spurs as Milner makes Lloris make a good save with his legs after Salah played a good ball to him in the box.

69' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Son is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

67' - What a save from Lloris! Coutinho as he so normally does from the edge of the box, hit a piledriver towards goal which was flying into the back of the net but somehow Lloris got a strong hand to the ball which then hit the bar. Unbelievable from the Frenchman.

56' - Goal for Spurs! Kane scores his second of the game. Liverpool though once again shoot themselves in the foot as Mignolet dropped a cross from Eriksen which saw Vertonghen's initial shot blocked on the line by Firmino before Kane scored from the rebound. That should be game over.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well that first half has flown by and it has been an excellent game throughout as both teams attacked from the first minute of the game. Spurs though showed how ruthless they could be as goals from Kane and Son gave them a great start but Salah then got one goal back for the visitors. Then just before half-time, Alli fired the ball into the back of the net to restore Spurs two goal lead which has given Pochettino's men a great advantage at the break. How will Klopp's men react in the second half? Stay tuned with us as we bring you the action live again in a few minutes time!

45+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Liverpool.

45+3' - Goal for Spurs! Alli restores Spurs two-goal lead on the stroke of half-time. It came from a free kick which Matip failed to clear properly and Alli arrived on the scene at the edge of the box to volley the ball into the back of the net.

45+2' - Emre Can receives the first yellow card of the game for a late tackle of Alli.

45' - The referee has decided to add on two minutes at the end of the first half.

32' - Subsitution for Liverpool: The injured Dejan Lovren is replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

29' - Spurs almost restored their two goal lead after a great ball forward from Dele Alli found Son but this time he was denied by a good save by Mignolet.

24' - Goal for Spurs! Salah gets one goal back for Liverpool. The goal came when Kane lost the ball near the halfway line and Jordan Henderson played a great through ball to Salah, whose pace got him in on goal and he put the ball into the back the net via the post. That was just what Liverpool needed.

16' - Son smashes the crossbar for the home side! Once again Spurs counter on Liverpool with Trippier finding the winger through on goal but his brilliant strike came flying back off the bar with Mignolet beaten. Liverpool are all over the place so far, while Spurs have been very good.

12' - Goal for Spurs! Son doubles the hosts' lead. The goal came from a counter attack which was started by Lloris, who found Kane after a huge mistake from Lovren and the striker found the winger unmarked in the box and he made no mistake as he stroked the ball into the net first time. Is that game over already for Liverpool? We afre about to find out.

4' - Goal for Spurs! Kane gives them the lead at Wembley. The goal came from a good through ball from Trippier which found Kane and he calmly rounded Mignolet before putting his left footed shot into the net. What a start to the game that is from the hosts'.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Liverpool substitutes: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Rose, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, N'Koudou, Llorente.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Can; Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Aurier, Winks, Dele, Eriksen, Son, Kane.

The team news from Wembley is in. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

Spurs will welcome Dele Alli back into the fold after he served the final game of his Champions League suspension. The attacker is yet to score against Liverpool, who he very nearly joined before moving to North London.

Liverpool are expected to make a few changes today, Simon Mignolet will likely return in goal whilst Joe Gomez could come in at right-back. James Milner performed admirably on Tuesday, but captain Jordan Henderson will expect to slot back into midfield.

However, Salah and co may have a tough job breaking down a Tottenham defence that is known to be one of, if not the, best in the league. On the other hand, Liverpool are known for conceding 'easy' goals, but do come into the match off the back of two successive clean sheets.

One man the hosts will have to keep an eye on today is Mohamed Salah, especially with Sadio Mane being out injured. Salah has had a fantastic start to his Liverpool career, with eight goals already for the club.

The Reds are due a good performance in the league though, and confidence is high after a goal-glut against Maribor mid-week, Liverpool winning 7-0.

Liverpool could certainly do with a win today, with some frustrating draws having seen the Reds fall a little off the pace so far this season. After Watford lost to Chelsea on Saturday, a win could move Liverpool up to fourth - just a point and a place off Spurs. If they lose, the gap to Manchester City at the top becomes twelve points.

That was Spurs' first league win at Wembley this season, home draws against Burnley and Swansea following on from defeat against Chelsea. Their away form, on the other hand, has been excellent. Tottenham have won all four of their away games, scoring 12 goals too.

Spurs come into the game off the back of a morale boosting draw in Europe, away to Real Madrid in the week, but despite a strong start to the season overall their league form at home has been a little slack. Last time out for example, a poor performance was masked by Christian Eriksen's winner as they beat Bournemouth 1-0.

It's a big day today for Tottenham really, a chance to put down their first big statement league win at Wembley, the ground they're using whilst the new White Hart Lane is developed.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute by minute text commentary as Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool at Wembley. We're Brandon Sayer and Oliver Emmerson, and we'll be taking you through events this afternoon. Kick-off at 16:00 BST.