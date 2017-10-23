No surprise that world-class Harry Kane is so prolific, insists Spurs team-mate Kieran Trippier

(Picture: Getty Images - Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Kieran Trippier declared it a joy to play alongside prolific Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and insists that his goalscoring record is "no surprise" given his selfless attitude and commitment.

Kane took his tally for the calendar year up to 45 goals for club and country with a brace - netting Spurs' first and last goals - in their destruction of Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

The 24-year-old already has 13 goals for Spurs this season, with eight of those in the Premier League making him the top-flight's top-scorer, and is a good bet to claim a third straight Golden Boot.

Trippier: Kane a model professional

Asked if there was anything he could say that no-one had already said about the England international, right-back Trippier laughed: "Not really.

"He's one of the best professionals I've ever met. First in the training ground, last out. He's a top pro.

"He's a fantastic player to work with and play with week in, week out. For me he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"100 per-cent [he's up there with the best]. His finishing, his work rate, he puts in for the team, his pressing and chasing down of the opposition and all of the other stuff.

"He does everything. He's a top professional so it's no surprise he's scoring all these goals."

Right-back hails "important" result

Spurs' performance - not even having to hit top gear to see off their Merseyside opposition - ensured that they have now won back-to-back league games at their temporary stadium.

Questions rose over their record under the famous arch after a defeat and two draws from their opening three games, but the defender believes he and his team-mates simply stuck to their task.

He said: "Obviously as a group we never thought about the results at Wembley.

"Today showed what we can do, the performance all-round to get an important three points.

"We move on to another big game [against West Ham United in the League Cup] on Wednesday."