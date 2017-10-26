Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both teams looking to lay down marker amongst title competitors

Can United stop Kane? (Photo: Getty Images/Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Old Trafford on Saturday as both teams look to boost their title charge and close the gap on Manchester City.

The two Premier League giants go into the fixture having had a great overall start of the season.

With both teams sat on 20 points, the challenge ahead of them on Saturday will be seen as an opportunity to gain an advantage on each other.

Title contenders

Manchester United have had an almost perfect start to their season, the only significant blemish on their record coming last week with a humiliating 2-1 defeat away to Huddersfield Town - which Jose Mourinho will certainly be looking to bounce back from against the Londoners this weekend.

Meanwhile, Spurs have quickly upped their game in the league. After a few disappointing results early on at Wembley, the Lilywhites have only grown in confidence as their 4-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday sent out the message that they are out to compete for the title.

During the week an away win over Swansea in the Carabao Cup for the Reds and a devastating defeat for Spurs to their London rivals West Ham will not be looked into too much as both teams fielded weakened sides in order to rest their more important players ahead of the clash.

Too hot to handle

Although neither side can be labeled as a 'one-man team' it is hard to ignore the huge influence their strikers have played on their successful starts to the campaign.

The Red Devil's Belgian talisman Romelu Lukaku has begun his career at United the way he left off at Everton. He has certainly lived up to the huge price tag, with seven goals in just nine games - he is leading the way for United's title challenge.

However, currently leading in the race for the Golden Boot is Tottenham's, Harry Kane. After an incredible September Kane quickly caught up to Lukaku in the goal scoring table and now sits one goal ahead over the Belgian after bagging another brace last weekend against Liverpool.

Home advantage

In the previous five fixtures against the two teams, it has been the home side on each occasion which has taken all three points.

With the last meeting between the sides coming in May earlier this year, the last game ever played at White Hart Lane. Tottenham topped off a historic day for the club with a 2-1 victory as Harry Kane scored what proved to be the winning goal.

So far this season Manchester United have a 100% win record at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Meanwhile, visitors Spurs also have a 100% win record on their travels this season in the league - but have only left Old Trafford undefeated five times in their 25 Premier League visits.

Team News

Manchester United

Mourinho is facing a crisis in the middle as his midfield injuries continue to mount up. With Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick all out; Ander Herrera is also looking to be a doubt for Saturday's game.

Tottenham Hotspur

Despite Kane coming off against Liverpool holding his thigh, he is expected to start on Saturday. Spurs have been boosted by the comeback of Danny Rose who featured heavily in their defeat mid-week to West Ham, Mousa Dembele also made an appearance towards the end of the defeat.