Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid Preview: Spurs hoping to have Kane back as they look to top group

Ronaldo, Lloris and Alderweireld pictured during the first encounter between these sides (photo: Getty Images / Catherine Ivill - AMA)

Tottenham Hotspur host Real Madrid on Wednesday, hoping for a win that would really prove their Champions League credentials.

The Lilywhites are in impressive form at the moment and go into the game full of confidence, well aware of the task they face against the holders.

Looking good for qualification

With each side locked on seven points, they're both looking good for qualification having beaten APOEL and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Those two teams shared the spoils two weeks ago as Spurs drew in Madrid, further improving the chances of these two qualifying.

Unless Dortmund stage a remarkable comeback in the last three games, it looks like Tottenham will reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2011.

Could they top the group though?

Drawing on Wednesday would leave Spurs with an identical record to their opponents, meaning it'd be a straight shoot-out in terms of points and then goal difference to see who finishes top.

If Tottenham could manage a win, they'd only need four points from their last two games to guarantee top spot.

Madrid in crisis?

Some would argue that there hasn't been a better time to play Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, the Frenchman enduring the first patchy spell of his reign.

Eight points off league leaders Barcelona after just 10 games, Real went down 2-1 to lowly Girona at the weekend, leaving them low on confidence coming into this one.

Spurs also lost at the weekend, a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United. However, since that first Madrid game they've crushed Liverpool 4-1 and shot back into the Premier League top three, showing what they can do if given the opportunity.

Kane set to start

Having picked up a knock and missed the weekend game against United, Spurs fans breathed a heavy sigh of relief on Tuesday as reports suggested Harry Kane would be fit to play.

Victor Wanyama remains out for the hosts, with suspicions growing that he could miss the remainder of the season.

There is good news for Tottenham though, Dele Alli coming back from a three game European suspension.

Gareth Bale will miss out on a meeting with Tottenham through injury, but Real will have Isco back after he shook off an injury sustained at the weekend.