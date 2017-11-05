Analysis: Tottenham forced to grind out win against unfortunate Eagles

Tottenham celebrate the only goal of the game (Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall)

After a sensational victory over the Champions League champions Real Madrid, Tottenham returned their focus to the Premier League.

Bottom side Crystal Palace traveled to Wembley as they looked to cause a surprise upset at the temporary home of the high-flying Spurs.

Harry Kane made his return to league football after missing the previous outing away to Manchester United, despite his return Tottenham were now suffering from a fresh injury list - including captain Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli.

Dream debut

With Lloris picking up a groin injury in Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, it looked like second choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm would replace the Frenchman. However, Paulo Gazzaniga got the nod after Vorm picked up a late knee injury ruling him out.

Despite facing the team rock bottom of the league, it was by no means a quiet afternoon for the debutant in between the sticks. Gazzaniga claimed the majority of votes for man of the match as the Argentine pulled off some stunning saves to keep the Lilywhites in the game.

A solid palm away in the first forty-five from a Scott Dann header summed up the first half performance from Spurs. Palace had the best of the chances- however, were unable to get the better of the Spurs keeper who caused the Palace attack frustration all afternoon.

The only blemish to his performance was when Gazzaniga came rushing out of his box but was beaten to the ball by Wilfred Zaha who saved the Argentine's blushes as he fired wide of the open goal.

Son to the rescue

All-round the performance from the hosts was poor, Tottenham failed to create many clear-cut chances and would have been punished by Palace if it weren't for an inspired performance from their debutant keeper.

After the ball pinged about the visitor's box, it finally fell to the feet of Hueng-min Son. With one touch to set himself, Son curled the ball past the helpless Julian Speroni.

Although the South Korean claimed the winner, it was not a stand-out performance from him either. His decision making looked poor when given the time to think, yet when under pressure for the goal his clinical instinct shone through.

The 64th-minute winner was Heung-min Son's 20th Premier League goal of his career - making him the highest all-time Asian goalscorer in the league.

Riddled with injuries

Just as Tottenham were looking like they were getting back on track with players returning from injuries - key players now face a lengthy spell out in a critical month for Spurs' campaign.

As Harry Kane returned on Wednesday against Real Madrid, things were looking on the up for Spurs. However, 24-minutes into the game main defender Toby Alderweireld pulled up with a hamstring strain.

Now, captain Hugo Lloris faces time on the sidelines with a groin strain, second choice keeper Michel Vorm out too. Dele Alli is also suffering from a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of international duty.

Breakthrough youngster Harry Winks also faces another spell out with injury after suffering from a sprained ankle in the first half of the victory over Palace.

Grinding it out

Today Tottenham weren't at their best, yet with a long list of injuries growing and on the back of an emphatic win over Real Madrid - a win is a win.

Spurs gained all three points despite the poor performance and will welcome the international break to a certain extent and can only hope no more injuries occur over the week interval with Arsenal their next game in just under two weeks time.