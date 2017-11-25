Mauricio Pochettino disappointed with West Brom draw but calls on Spurs to remain focused

Kane rescued Spurs with a late goal: Photo credit (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his disappointment following his side’s 1-1 draw at home to manager-less West Brom.

Spurs had to come from behind to earn a point as Harry Kane fired the hosts level with 15 minutes to go after Solomon Rondon gave the Albion an early lead in the first half.

The North London outfit once again failed to win against lesser opposition at Wembley Stadium in what was the Baggies' first match after Tony Pulis with assistant Gary Megson taking temporary charge.

The early goal was massive

Speaking to the press following the game, Pochettino said: "We are disappointed with the outcome of the game. We tried different ways to score and win the game, but in the end it we were not able to do this. The early goal was massive for both us and West Brom, it gave us belief that we can come from behind and still win the match.

"I'm not one to believe in stats, but I feel like we had many chances to win the game. We now have to stay focused if we are to catch up with Manchester City at the top of the table."

It took four minutes for Rondon to roll the ball past Hugo Lloris in a poor start for Spurs.

The hosts had a bundle of chances in the opening half to gain an important equalising goal, but Tottenham had to wait until late in the second half for their star striker, Kane, to latch onto a Dele Alli cross and save a vital point for the hosts.

Drifting from the top

The result means that Spurs are now 10 points behind the current Premier League leaders, who remain undefeated and have a game in hand over Tottenham.

Depending how results go tomorrow, the Lilywhites could be as low as fifth place with Arsenal yet to play this weekend - although Liverpool squandered the chance to leapfrog them into fourth by drawing at home to Chelsea.

Spurs next travel to Leicester City to face off against the team that beat them to the Premier League title two years ago.