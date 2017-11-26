Analysis: Spurs shaky at Wembley against improved Baggies

Hands on heads all round for Spurs (Photo: Getty Images/Tottenham)

Not for the first time this season, Tottenham struggled to grind out a result against a bottom half side.

Following an excellent away win over Borussia Dortmund, the Lilywhites entered the game on the high of clinching top spot in their Champions League group.

However, fresh from sacking manager Tony Pulis - West Brom were out to provide the shock result of the weekend.

Sloppy start

Against teams such as West Brom, the most important thing for Spurs to do is not to concede early on - which is exactly what Tottenham did.

Just four minutes into the game, Dele Alli lost possession rather easily in the middle of the park and former Spur, Jake Livermore slipped in Salomon Rondon who shrugged of Davinson Sanchez before slotting the ball home.

This then allowed West Brom to sit back and defend, the Baggies sat deep with most men behind the ball - much like most sides would do when going ahead away to Spurs.

In doing so, Tottenham really struggled to break down the Baggies' backline - frustrating the Londoners who did not have many clear chances over the 90 minutes.

Champions League hangover?

On Tuesday Spurs got the better of German giants Dortmund. However, like we have seen time and time again with the English sides competing in Europe - Tottenham looked tired from the first minute.

With Harry Kane already looking worn out after returning from injury, going 1-0 down within the first 4 minutes was far from ideal for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham's poor performance was epitomised by their lack of runners, with the majority of their attacks going through the middle.

Although Heung-min Son provided Spurs with the victory in Dortmund, time after time he cut inside onto his favoured right foot - cutting inside into a wall of Albion defenders.

Top four battle

Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Huddersfield put the Citizens thirteen points ahead of Tottenham - basically ending their title ambitions just thirteen games into the season.

Now Spurs sit fifth in the table, having been knocked out of the top 4 by arch-rivals Arsenal. Spurs now find themselves in a battle to finish in the top four.

Everyone knew it would be a year of transition for the Lilywhite's, Tottenham have had a recent history of poor results at Wembley. However, for their title hopes to be ended in November will be hard to take for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Although it is still early in the season, should their poor home form hinder Spurs towards the turn of the year, Pochettino may be left with the question of whether it may benefit Spurs to prioritise the FA Cup or Champions League.