Can Tottenham Hotspur turn around recent form and outfox Leicester City?

Kane and Son celebrate last seasons 6-1 win. (Photo: Getty Images/Tony Marshall)

As we enter the winter period, the busy schedule up until the turn of the year is about to begin.

Tottenham Hotspur need to bounce back after another poor performance at Wembley which saw them drop points to struggling West Brom.

However, with a squad looking tired after their own busy European schedule - can Spurs pull themselves together for Tuesday's visit to Leicester City?

Spurs need to focus

This game comes at a time that the Tottenham squad look rather lethargic after their travels in the Champions League.

Playing four games in just 10 days is probably the last thing that Mauricio Pochettino's side need - especially after having to work hard just to gain a draw on Saturday.

This being said, it is crucial for the visitors not to concede the opening goal for the third game in a row.

With the devastating pace on the Leicester attack, the Lilywhite's can't afford any more sloppy play in the midfield - like we saw for the Baggies' opener.

Kane hungry for more

Leicester was a temporary home Harry Kane back in 2013 - where he made 12 appearances for the Foxes.

Since returning from the loan move, Kane has netted nine times against his former club.

Having scored 40 goals this calendar year, the Leicester defence will surely have their work cut out - the England striker scored four in the last meeting between the sides.

However, whether Kane can recover in time after a packed recent schedule of games will remain to be seen, as he looked rather tired during their draw against West Brom.

Back on track

Without a win in their previous two outings in the Premier League, Tottenham are in danger of falling behind in the race for the top four.

A point behind arch-rivals Arsenal, Tottenham need all three points at the King Power Stadium just to keep up in the battle for a Champions League spot.

It is no easy task to travel to the King Power Stadium though, under the management of Claude Puel the Foxes will be seeking revenge after last seasons 6-1 battering.