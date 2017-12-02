Watford 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Hosts left fuming after being denied late penalty

Watford were left reeling as they were denied a last minute penalty in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Having spent much of the half pushing Spurs back towards their own box, the Hornets were incensed when Martin Atkinson waved play on as Richarlison's cross struck the outstretched arm of Eric Dier in stoppage time.

By that point, Tottenham had been playing with ten men for around 40 minutes. Davinson Sanchez was the offender, a wild arm being swung into the face of Richarlison early in the second half leaving him with an early bath.

Early goals

The two goals came before the above drama, with Watford going ahead through Christian Kabesele before Heung-Min Son levelled up on the 25 minute mark.

Harry Kane was at fault for the Watford goal, not doing enough when pitted against Kabesele from a corner, the Hornets man glancing a header across goal and in.

Son restored parity but it was thanks to Christian Eriksen, showing the quality that has been missing from him lately with a perfect ball across to Son as Spurs countered, the South Korean applying an easy finish.

No Watford winner

Chances followed in what was turning into quite the end-to-end game before the Sanchez red turned things in Watford's favour.

Kieran Trippier was nearly left with his head in his hands as a half cleared corner fell to Abdoulaye Doucoure, who smashed an effort off the post and then across goal.

Watford continued pushing and thought they'd finally broken the Tottenham resistance as Dier unlawfully stopped Richarlison's stoppage time cross, the blunder by referee Atkinson leaving Marco Silva with understandable complaints.

8th vs 6th but hugely different moods

Burnley's defeat meant that Spurs move up into sixth but there was more ground lost on the top four, with Chelsea and Liverpool both picking up three points.

The Lilywhites have now won just one of their last six league games and will hope that three consecutive home games can help them return to form before they go to Manchester City on the 16th.

Watford picked up another credible point in what's turning into a very impressive season, they could move up a place in the table by winning at Burnley next week.