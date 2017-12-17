Analysis: City prove too hot to handle for Spurs

Spurs simply spectators against a spectacular Manchester City teams (Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths)

Manchester City completed their top six victory collection with a 4-1 victory over Tottenham.

Much was said by Mauricio Pochettino in the days leading up to the game. However, his Spurs side were outclassed by the Citizens who now sit eleven points clear at the top and 21 ahead of Spurs.

Spurs' gift of a goal

With the Christmas period in full swing, Tottenham looked to have provided their hosts with an early Christmas present through their shambolic defending of the opening goal.

City started the game well, it looked only a matter of time before they took the lead.

However, Ilkay Gundogan's free header was not a testament to their recent brilliant play but to some poor defending from Spurs.

The Spurs players looked around at each other as if they were looking to pass the blame on to one another. Shambolic defending which against a team like Manchester City will prove fatal.

This proved to be the beginning of a defensive nightmare for the Lilywhites.

Indecisive from Pochettino

At the back, Pochettino has struggled to nail down his first choice full-backs. Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier have been swapped every other game by the Argentine boss.

The lack of consistency across the back line could have proved Tottenham's downfall at a time where Toby Alderweireld sits out through injury and Davinson Sanchez serves a three-match ban.

Trippier found himself falling into the centre of the defence, with the deadly Leroy Sane on City's left side in acres of space.

During the first half this proved a common theme and Sane was a constant threat to the visitor's defence and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

City masterclass

Although Tottenham were the architectures of their own downfall, there was no denying City's brilliance.

This team has to be one of the best we have ever seen in the Premier League era.

Their pace on the attack with Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero mixed with an ability to pick out a seemingly impossible pass through the magicians Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva is deadly and it is hard to see which team is capable of taking points from them.

The signing of Ederson has provided them a solid base in which Pep Guardiola has been able to build from - a position which has been their weakness in recent years.

Pep's press game

Although the Sky Blue's attacking threat is incredible to watch, what is just as impressive to witness is their high-pressure play off the ball.

Pep Guardiola has instilled a phenomenal high-intensity press when his team are not in control of the ball.

Seemingly, City's boss is well aware that his sides best form of defence is through their attack.

Without the ball, the Citizen's showed a superb level of closing Tottenham down, not allowing them a second on the ball.

Because of this, Spurs struggled to build any form of attack, being forced into sloppy passes as the hosts did not give them a second on the ball to settle.

Dele's drought

Having received high praise in his first two seasons in the Premier League, youngster Dele Alli has struggled to hit those heights this campaign.

The England international has only managed three goals so far this season and his general play has been far from what we have come to expect from him.

He was lucky to stay on the pitch in the 4-1 thumping after a shocking tackle on Kevin De Bruyne - who was lucky to escape injury.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba received a red card for a very similar tackle in their 3-1 victory over Arsenal just weeks ago.