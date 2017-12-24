Analysis: Spurs back on track following a hat-trick from Harry Kane

Harry Kane adds another match ball to his collection (Photo: Getty Images/Ian MacNicol)

Tottenham bounced back from their 4-1 thumping from Manchester City last weekend with a superb 3-0 victory over high-flying Burnley.

Harry Kane proved the difference as the visitors' star man bagged himself his seventh hat-trick of the year.

Kane a class above

Harry Kane granted every Spurs fans Christmas wishes as his hat-trick provided the traveling side with all three points.

Kane broke the deadlock early on in the game. He converted from the penalty spot on the seventh minute, sending Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope the wrong way.

The English talisman then doubled Tottenham's lead in the second half as he slotted it past Pope, the outcome of the one-on-one was never in doubt.

The hat-trick was completed in the 79th minute when his left-footed shot nestled into the far corner, all starting from his own tackle beginning the attack.

Kane's hat-trick brought him level with Alan Shearer's record of 36 goals in one calendar year, with one game left for him to better Shearer's tally.

Also, Kane sits on 53 total goals for the year -the same as Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Edison Cavani. With one game of the year to go can he level Lionel Messi's total of 54?

Alli in the spotlight

One again Dele Alli finds himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Following last weeks late tackle of City's Kevin De Bruyne.

Alli once again lunged into a heavy tackle on Charlie Taylor, Burnley fans could feel aggrieved as many questioned whether Alli should have seen more than just a yellow card.

Just minutes after, Alli went to ground in the box following a clumsy tackle from Kevin Long. Although little contact was made, referee Michael Oliver deemed it enough to give the spot kick.

One thing that is certain is that the Spurs wonder-kid is firmly under the spotlight at the minute and he should be wary as most teams now know how to bring the bad temper out of him.

Sanchez returns

Following a three-match ban after a debatable red card against Watford, Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez returned for the Lilywhites.

With Toby Alderweireld also out due to injury, Spurs have looked a little shaky at the back. But Sanchez's return made the difference as Spurs looked back to normal.

Sanchez came back into the side as played with the same level of confidence and composure that we have come to expect from the youngster since his move from Ajax in the summer.

Serge Aurier was also worthy of praise after a much more mature performance than what we have seen from him so far.

The Ivorian looked solid at the back and was unlucky not to claim an assist but a poor finish from Heung-min Son denied him that.

Top four in sight

A great weekend for Spurs all round as Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all dropped points over the weekend.

The Liliywhite's moved above arch-rivals Arsenal and within just one point of Liverpool who sit in fourth spot.

Next up for Tottenham is a visit from Southampton on Boxing Day, a team who have lacked consistency over the course of the season.