Analysis: Scrappy Spurs start 2018 with all three points in wild Welsh weather

Dele Alli silenced his critics at Liberty Stadium (Photo: Getty Images/Michael Steele0

Tottenham continued their improved form into the new year with a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Swansea.

New Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal was unable to carry on form from their dramatic 2-1 victory over Watford in their last outing.

No Kane? No problem

Main man Harry Kane began the game on the bench after reportedly struggling to overcome an illness.

In his place was ex-Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, who provided Tottenham with their opening goal of the night.

There will be a lot of discussion as to what the linesman was doing as Christian Eriksen whipped in the free-kick as Llorente appeared well offside.

However, referee Bobby Madley did not give into the hosts' pleads and the Lilywhites got their first.

Stand in striker Llorente provided Spurs with a great aerial threat, which is one of the main aspects of his game that he showed during his time in Wales.

Two in two for Dele

It was a difficult night for Dele Alli in front of the Welsh hosts, whenever the England midfielder touched the ball a chorus of boo's echoed around the Liberty Stadium.

The young star has struggled to hit the heights he has set in the previous two seasons, but having scored on Boxing Day against Southampton seems to have grown in confidence.

Following the introduction of Harry Kane, who played a superb ball across the field of play to an awaiting Dele.

Although it took Dele two attempts to beat the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański, the youngster secured a hard-fought victory.

Sanchez lucky not to go

After seeing red in their 1-1 draw away to Watford last month, Davinson Sanchez should feel lucky not to have seen a second yellow against the Swans.

After a clumsy foul of Martin Olsson, the Colombian defender received a last warning from referee Bobby Madley.

Just minutes later, the defender was replaced by the returning Victor Wanyama who made his first appearance in five months after a long-term knee injury.

Tricky conditions

The torrential rain did not make life easy for the visitors who are well-known for their fluent style of football.

The Liberty Stadium seemed at the centre of Storm Eleanor as the heavy rain quickly began to slow the ball down - many began to question whether the game should continue.

However, Spurs battled for a well earned three points as they close the gap on Liverpool who claimed all six points from their past two games over the New Year period.

Next up for Tottenham is a London derby at home to West Ham who will be on a high following a late victory over struggling West Brom.