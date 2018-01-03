Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview: Kane to return as Spurs seek perfect end to festive period

Tottenham Hotspur can put clear daylight between themselves and rivals Arsenal, while wrapping up a perfect festive schedule should they beat West Ham United on Thursday evening.

Having seen off Burnley, Southampton and then Swansea City all in comfortable manner over the last two weeks, Spurs are bidding to make it four wins on the bounce against their London rivals.

West Ham remain mired in a relegation battle but have shown marked improvement since the appointment of David Moyes, taking a huge three points on Tuesday night as Andy Carroll's brace helped them to victory against West Brom.

The Hammers currently lie 16th but would move to eleventh with all three points, such is the congestion at that end of the table.

Things are a little different for Spurs, who will remain fifth regardless of result, but will hope to go four points clear of Arsenal and move back within a point of fourth placed Liverpool.

They come up against a Hammers side that have proved to be resilient against the top six recently, coming ever so close to taking points from Manchester City before beating Chelsea and drawing with the Gunners.

English strikers in frame to start?

Neither side are expected to rest players with the FA Cup in mind, both coming up against lower league sides at the weekend.

Two England strikers will have a keen eye on the team news, with Harry Kane set to return to the starting eleven for Spurs after coming off the bench to set up Dele Alli's goal against Swansea.

Andy Carroll spoke of his frustrations at not being selected following the West Brom game, clearly hoping that his two goals against the Baggies will be enough to prompt Moyes into giving him a starting spot.

Victor Wanyama could make his first Tottenham start in over a month after returning to the bench in South Wales.

Goals assured?

Fans planning on travelling to the game can expect goals, with 10 scored in the two games these teams have already played this season.

Spurs struck the first blow at the London Stadium in September's league game, resisting West Ham's late fightback to win 3-2 after storming into a three goal lead.

The Hammers got their own back though, winning 3-2 in the League Cup, completing a comeback at Wembley having again fallen behind to their rivals.