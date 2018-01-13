Analysis: Tottenham cruise to victory over Everton as Kane and Son shine

Kane and Son prove too hot to handle. (Photo: Getty Images/Tottenham)

Harry Kane bagged his second brace against Everton this season as Tottenham Hotspur eased to three points to pile the pressure on Sam Allardyce.

Spurs continued their fine recent form as they earned a precious three points that puts them joint fourth in the Premier League table with Liverpool.

On a day where fellow top-four challengers Chelsea dropped points, Spurs cruised to victory to close the gap to just three points on their London rivals in third.

Another game another record

Not for the first time this season, Kane has broken a record. This time he became Tottenham's highest ever Premier League scorer by surpassing Teddy Sherringham's 97-goal tally.

Kane grabbed Spurs' second goal just after the break as he latched on to Heung-min Son's cross, finishing from close range.

The Englishman doubled his tally for the afternoon on 59 minutes and while it was the prettiest goal he will score, it was the crucial record-breaker to make him Spurs' most prolific player in the Premier League era.

Kane extended his lead in the race for the Golden Boot and now has a three-goal cushion on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

It was not necessarily an amazing performance from Kane, but to grab two goals despite not performing at his best shows just how clinical and important the Spurs talisman is.

Son steals the show

Despite Kane scoring a brace, the Lilywhites' main man was without a doubt winger Heung-min Son.

Son scored his fifth consecutive goal at Wembley and he also provided the assist for Kane's first goal and throughout the game provided Everton with huge problems.

This season, Son has taken his performances to the next level. Not only is he scoring at a rapid rate but the Korean is providing Tottenham with another dimension to their play.

He gives Mauricio Pochettino's side an outlet on the counter attack as probably the club's quickest player. However, he also has the final pass in his locker - as well as his finishing ability - to undo the opposition.

He gained another Man of the Match award and one thoroughly deserved after giving the Toffees defence a torrid evening.

Quartet all in tune

Before the game Everton will have undoubtedly concentrated on nullifying Kane. However, they found themselves having to contain Kane, Son, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen as Spurs' attacking four shone.

As well as Son and Kane, Alli also proved a constant pain to the Everton midfield and defence. Although he wasted two clear chances on goal, the youngster's performances look to be heading in the right direction after a disappointing start to the season so far.

Playmaker Eriksen put the cherry on the cake with his late goal. After some beautiful passing from Spurs the Dane smashed the ball beyond a helpless Jordan Pickford, having also produced a fine performance.

Southampton next up

Tottenham will have their fingers crossed that champions-elect Manchester City beat Liverpool in Sunday's clash at Anfield, therefore keeping the Reds within arms rach.

Boss Pochettino told the press his team are off to Barcelona for a warm weather mid-season training camp ahead of their trip to Southampton next Sunday.