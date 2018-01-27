Newport County 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane goal not enough to prevent money-spinning replay

Newport County more than held their own, drawing 1-1 to set up a replay against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in the FA Cup fourth round.

The underdogs put in a spirited performance and led for over half the game after Padraig Amond headed past Michel Vorm.

They couldn't get over the line with a win due to Harry Kane's 82nd minute equaliser, but the financial incentives on offer for the replay back in London are so big that a draw will almost feel like a win.

Toothless Tottenham

With no Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli or Christian Eriksen selected to carve out opportunities for Spurs, the first half turned into a fairly physical battle that aided the hosts.

Newport would have the first opportunity of the game just minutes in, spurning a great counter-attacking opportunity.

Joss Labadie used his strength to reclaim the ball and played Frank Nouble in across the box, the winger unable to keep his cool under pressure as he blazed a shot off target.

Spurs' chances were scrappy, their possession was dull and they could have few complaints as they went behind.

Amond the amazing

Newport's surprise lead came through Amond in the 38th minute, Spurs having originally thought they'd dealt with the attacking pressure by nodding away a long throw.

However, the ball fell kindly for Robbie Willmott on the right, the midfielder showing good composure to dip around his man and bend a cross into the back post where Amond lay to head in.

With Spurs failing to twist the knife, despite huge possession as the game got back underway, Pochettino turned to his starts on the bench.

Alli and Son combined for one of the visitors' best chances, Alli sliding the ball to the South-Korean after patient build up play, Son only stopped by a great Joe Day save.

Kane converts for a draw

Thankfully for Tottenham, Son turned from shooter to assister as they levelled the score up with less than ten minutes remaining.

Nipping towards the front post as a corner was swung in, Son intelligently flicked the ball across goal where an unmarked Harry Kane waited patiently, on hand to tap in for 1-1.

Newport seemed to feel that their luck had run out by that point, happy to sit back and chase a draw, earning themselves a Wembley replay in the process.

Kane looked as if he'd opened up a late chance with some lovely footwork in the box, only for White to come across with the last defensive action of the game, keeping Kane out and getting his side over the line.