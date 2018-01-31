Lucas Moura completes Tottenham move in final hours of transfer window

Lucas Moura pictured with the Tottenham shirt (photo: Getty Images / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Tottenham Hotspur have finally completed their move for Lucas Moura, completing the signing of him from Paris Saint-Germain.

The winger has signed a five-and-a-half year contract, keeping him in North London until the summer of 2023 and will take the number 27 shirt, previously worn by Kevin Wimmer.

It had looked like the deal might not get done with the two clubs struggling to agree on a transfer fee, Tottenham eventually coughing up around 25 million Euros to land their target.

Attacking depth ahead of a tough schedule

Moura will seek to help to provide the strength in depth that Spurs have long craved in their attacking ranks, with recent wing signings of Clinton N'Jie and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou failing to contribute alongside the likes of Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min.

Spurs will need that sort of depth if they're to battle back into the top four, currently five points behind Liverpool going into Wednesday's clash with Manchester United. They've also the small matter of a Champions League last 16 clash with Juventus next month.

The attacker certainly has pedigree, with over 70 career goals to date so far. However, after the signing's of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, he found opportunities hard to come by so far this season, leaving in order to push for a World Cup place in the Brazil squad this summer.

Tottenham fans could get their first glimpse of him at Anfield on Sunday as they travel to face Liverpool, whilst his first home game could be against rivals Arsenal next week.