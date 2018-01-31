Analysis: Spurs speed stuns Manchester United after just 11 seconds

Christian Eriksen stuns Manchester United early on

Tottenham took the lead after just 11 seconds through Christian Eriksen, which set The Lilywhites off to a rampant performance.

Following a shocking performance against Newport County on Saturday, Spurs looked more like their normal selves against a poor Manchester United.

With top-four rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal both losing during their mid-week games, Tottenham pounced on their opportunity to gain some ground in the race for a Champions League spot.

Straight from the off

Manchester United had not conceded a goal this year before Eriksen's 11th-second goal gave The Red Devil's an early deficit to overcome.

Often criticised for their recent slow starts, Tottenham struck straight from the off. The hosts set the tempo straight from the whistle as they outfought United all game.

Eriksen missed Tottenham's past two games with illness and in both games, they clearly missed their creative Dane.

A tough month ahead for Spurs, which their fans will be encouraged by the return of their 'midfield dynamite' as he led them to victory with his man of the match performance.

United second best

In front of a Premier League record crowd, Manchester United faced an uphill challenge against a Spurs side looking to bounce back from two poor performances.

However, they failed to win the first header as Harry Kane rose above Phil Jones. Consequently, they failed to deal with the second ball and Eriksen slotted the ball beyond David De Gea.

A breathless opening from Spurs proved relentless as they continued to attack the visitors. Constant pressure reminded us of the Mauricio Pochettino philosophy that had seemed to have disappeared in recent weeks.

Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele certainly bounced back from their awful performances against Newport as they dominated the midfield - which saw Paul Pogba removed after just 60 minutes.

Embed from Getty Images

No goal for Kane but a threat

It could have been a landmark night for Harry Kane as he looked to clinch his 100th Premier League goal.

Despite not scoring, Kane played a huge part in the Tottenham victory.

Throughout the game he proved a constant threat to the United back line, his physicality often too much for Chris Smalling and Jones.

Kane's incredible link-up play and passing ability proved the gulf in class between Kane and Romelu Lukaku at the other end of the field.

Right foot, left foot Kane pinged passes to the other side of the pitch. Whereas, Lukaku looked dormant as he failed to cause Spurs any real problems.

Embed from Getty Images

Can Spurs keep it up?

On this performance alone, Spurs look a certain top four finisher. However, they travel to Anfield on Sunday; a place they often struggle to gain points.

After their trip to Merseyside, Spurs host arch-rivals Arsenal in the league at Wembley. A game that could just put them nine points clear of their North London rivals.

The Tottenham faithful were also treat to welcoming their first transfer deadline day signing since Dele Alli joined in 2015.

Lucas Moura entered the pitch at half-time to a standing ovation from his new supporters following his move from PSG.

The Brazillian forward is certain to add to an already electric front-line as Spurs continue their quest for Champions League qualification.