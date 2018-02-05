Player Ratings: How did the Tottenham players fare in their dramatic trip to Liverpool?

Harry Kane celebrates his 100th Premier League goal. (Photo: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill)

It was a thrilling game on Merseyside as Harry Kane's second penalty of the game clinched a point for visitors Tottenham.

The two teams will be happy with the shared points in their push for the top four, Liverpool were the better of the sides in the first half but Tottenham came out in the second 45 to earn a point.

Although the game will be remembered for the contentious referee decisions, it was a match that provided two moments of brilliance from Mohammed Salah and Victor Wanyama ​respectively.

Shaky start

Hugo Lloris - 6: In comparison to previous outings at Anfield it was not a busy afternoon for the Tottenham captain who found himself beaten by two great finishes by one of the leagues most prolific forwards in Salah. Could maybe have stood up better for the second.

Kieran Trippier - 6: A few good crosses into the box from Trippier that we have come to expect from the Englishman. However, often caught too high up the field and lacked the pace to recover.

Davinson Sanchez - 5: A very shaky performance from a player that has established himself as a solid defender so early in his Tottenham career. Substituted in the second half was a wise move from Mauricio Pochettino.

Jan Vertonghen - 7: A solid all round performance from Vertonghen who swept up all second half as Spurs pushed forward but even he was unable to stop the magician Salah as he danced through to score his second.

Ben Davies - 6.5: Another solid performance from a forever improving full-back. His performance slightly tarnished by not dealing with Salah for his second goal.

Dominant second half for Spurs

Mousa Dembele - 7: A fine performance from Dembele who sailed through the Liverpool midfield all afternoon proving a real threat in starting the Tottenham attack, engaging in a fantastic battle with Emre Can.

Eric Dier - 6: A very poor start began through his sloppy misplaced pass that allowed Salah through on goal, not the start Pochettino will have wanted. Improved thereafter.

Christian Eriksen - 7.5: An effortless performance from the Dane, hugely missed by Spurs in his short absence. His cross forced Loris Karius to punch out which fell to Victor Wanyama and the rest is history.

Dele Alli - 6: A good second half performance which was totally ruined by his shameful dive. A potentially great prospect who has a real lack of maturity in his game which is still to be rectified despite his history of simulation and poor tackling.

Heung-min Son - 7: Tottenham's main threat in attack, asked questions of the hosts' back-line and did not stop running all game. Should have got on the scoresheet but Karius pulled of a great stop.

100 club

Harry Kane - 7.5: By no means his finest performance but he kept his cool second time round from the spot. A poor first penalty was forgotten as he slotted the second beyond the Liverpool keeper to earn Spurs a point and for him to score his 100th Premier League goal.

Super subs

Victor Wanyama - 7.5: Came on and pinged cross field balls, giving Spurs something different to what Eric Dier was doing. His goal came to a shock to everyone, not many would have thought he had that in his locker as he smashed home one of the goals of the season.

Eric Lamela - 7: Very clever movement got himself in between a very clumsy Virgil Van Djik and the ball to earn Spurs their second penalty of the evening, a good substitute from Pochettino.