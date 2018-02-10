Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live Stream Text Commentary in Premier League 2018

Petr Cech is Arsenal's primary injury concern, but some supporters are hoping David Ospina gets the nod to play following some poor recent form by Cech. The Colombian 'keeper came on for the injured Cech during the Gunners' 5-1 dismantling of Everton last week.

Mauricio Pochettino will be boosted by the return of Toby Alderweireld to league action, the defender declaring himself fully fit and raring to go after making his comeback in Wednesday's FA Cup replay victory over Newport County. Lucas Moura is in line for his first start.

Tottenham do hold home advantage today though, hoping to keep up their impressive form at Wembley after shaking off the 'curse' that had seemingly affected them in previous years. Arsenal have form of their own at the National Stadium though, having won eight straight games at Wembley, including three FA Cup triumphs.

Despite being behind in the league, Arsenal do hold the bragging rights regarding this fixture, having triumphed 2-0 at the Emirates earlier this season. Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sánchez scored within five crucial first half minutes to give Arsenal an advantage they didn't throw away.

Spurs, currently fifth, can momentarily jump into third if they win today, ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea's games later on in the weekend. Arsenal's position is a little more precarious as they lie five points outside the Champions League places, but they'll move much closer to their major rivals with a win today.

Manchester United are well placed in second, with Chelsea and Liverpool joining these two teams in a battle for the fop four, only two of the four can make it.

Setting aside the intense rivalry between the two teams, today's game is a big one for the top six as a whole. Whilst Manchester City are running away with the league, there is a huge battle for the top four spots going on.

Welcome one and all to our live minute-by-minute text commentary of today's North London Derby, between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. We're Oliver Emmerson and Alex Turk and we'll be taking you through proceedings, with Neil Leverett at Wembley to offer expert analysis. Kick-off is set for 12:30, so stick with us!