Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Arsenal: Wasteful Spurs take North London bragging rights

A second half Harry Kane goal headed goal was enough to give Tottenham Hotspur bragging rights in the North London Derby, as Spurs beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Premier League at Wembley Stadium.

After creating a host of chances to double their advantage after the break - denied but an industrious Petr Cech - the hosts were almost stung late on by Alexandre Lacazette only for the Frenchman to fluff his lines on both occasions to snatch what would have been a hugely unmerited point.

Bragging rights at stake in North London

The game was clearly going to be decided in the wide areas, indeed both sides set about their task of gaining width in the early going. Indeed in the game's first real opening, Shkodran Mustafi almost diverted a Son Heung-min cross into his own net, but was spared by Cech who was forced to turn the ball behind.

Spurs were threatening from the set pieces occasionally and from Ben Davies corner, Eric Dier stooped to head over the bar. There were in truth, few chances to shout about mid-way through a goalless first half at Wembley.

Harry Kane was then afforded the best chance of the half. From Christian Eriksen's delivery, Kane was found unmarked an played on side, but the England forward mis-timed his run on goal and headed over from eight yards out.

The pressure was building from the hosts and came close to breaking the deadlock on two further occasions. First Dier was again afforded space on the edge of the box from a corner and after his scuffed shot deflected of Mousa Dembele, the ball trickled safely to Cech in the Arsenal goal.

Soon after, the Spurs counter-attack clicked into gear but Dele Alli's slid pass across the area was too heavy for Eriksen to latch on to.

The Gunners had - to their credit - put in a disciplined showing in the opening 45 minutes but the closest they came was via Hector Bellerin effort from the right-edge of the area which sailed over Hugo Lloris' crossbar.

Tottenham threatened within seconds of the half-time whistle but a lofted ball goal-wards was dealt with by Laurent Koscielny as referee Anthony Taylor blew for half-time.

Kane breaks deadlock

The Lilywhites had been building steadily before the break, and the hosts wasted no time making their growing dominance pay.

From Ben Davies' delightfully weighted cross, it was Kane who rose superbly above the visiting defence to nod Spurs ahead as Wembley exploded in a cacophony of celebration.

Buoyed, the hosts almost doubled their advantage within minutes. Dier was again at the heart of the action and the versatile Spurs found Kane again, but his headed effort was on this occasion wide of the far post.

Cech keeps wasteful hosts at bay

Spurs' fluid play was causing havoc for Arsenal but were being kept in the game by an industrious Cech in the opposition goal.

Kane was denied a second by the strong palms of Cech from Kieran Trippier floated cross, before the Czech international denied Eriksen from a curling free-kick again.

The hosts were tearing Arsenal to shreds through the middle of the field, but were becoming wasteful to say the least in front of goal. Creator-in-chief Eriksen supplied Son with another gilt-edged opening, only for the South Korean to blaze high and wide.

It was then Alli's turn to spurn an opportunity of a second. The England man was released one-on-one with Cech, but could only prod wide of target. Again Spurs went close but substitute Erik Lamela was denied by the industrious Cech from close quarters.

As Arsenal threw attempted to throw the kitchen sink at their North London rivals - sacrificing their opening period solidity in the hope of clawing back an unlikely leveler.

Eriksen was once more involved in clever play on the left and as the Dane found Trippier in yards of space arriving into the area, the full-back could - you guessed it - only find the stalwart figure of the Gunners' stopper.

For the most part, the visitors had been reduced to spectators in the piece with Jack Wilshere forcing Lloris into a rare piece of action.

Lacazette spurns golden chance

After Spurs had wasted a hat-full of chances, Lacazette was then presented with two golden opportunities to snatch a late point for Arsenal. The Frenchman was slipped in on goal from a wide area but baring down on goal, shot inches past the far post.

Then in stoppage time, the striker was again found in space by Bellerin's wicked cross. The ball arrived at the feet of Lacazette, but to the horror of the fans in the away end's horror volleyed high and over.

Having dominated the 90 minutes, Spurs had become wracked with nerves and with Mesut Özil awarded a free-kick from the edge of the area in the dying second, Wembley held its collective breath. The German clipped his shot into the wall however, as the final whistle went on - to the relief of the home faithful.