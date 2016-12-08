Odion Ighalo keen for Watford to sign Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel

Ighalo wants Mikel to join him at Watford (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Watford forward Odion Ighalo is keen for Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel to join him at Vicarage Road next month.

Mikel has not played a game under Antonio Conte this season, but since joining the Blues, he has made 374 appearances.

The Nigerian international has openly admitted that he is ready to move on, and reports are speculating the midfielder may be off to Manchester United to link back up with former boss Jose Mourinho or Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Ighalo wants to link up with Mikel

His team-mate on the international stage, Ighalo, is very fond of Mikel and believes that his addition would make a big impact at Watford.

“I will like it if Mikel join me at Watford,” he told SuperSport. “He is my captain at the national team. Apart from that he is a very good player, very talented.

“I have played with him and against him, he is a very good player. There is no team in the Premier League that will not want to have such a player.”

Ighalo added that he is “happy” that he has managed to play alongside Mikel, and would be “very happy” to play with him at club level in the Premier League.

Nigerian linked with January move

Mikel has six months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, and having not played a single minute of first-team football this season, he could be forced to move elsewhere.

While Ighalo has also found himself short of game time in recent months, however, speculation has started ahead of the January transfer window.

Mikel has played 78 games for his country and has five goals, and Watford may well add to the 11 signings they made in the summer by bringing in the midfielder next month.