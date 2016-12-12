More to come from Stefano Okaka, says Watford skipper Troy Deeney

Okaka celebrating one of his goals with Mazzarri. (Photo: Craig Mercer/ CameraSport)

Watford captain Troy Deeney says there is more to come from Stefano Okaka, who scored his first goals for the Hornets at the weekend.

The towering Italian netted a brace in the 3-2 win over Everton and Deeney believes that the forward will gain confidence from scoring his brace.

Okaka added a header, which turned out to be the winning goal, after levelling the game in the first-half with a stunning spinning back-heel into the far bottom corner.

Deeney impressed by Okaka's showing

Fellow striker Deeney is confident that the Hornets have a real player on their hands and that they can expect big things over the season.

“The big man did fantastic today and that’s his second start so he will build on it,” he told Sky Sports after the game on Saturday afternoon.

“We have a real powerhouse on our hands and he will cause problems.”

Okaka’s time with the Hornets has been hampered with injuries, after signing in the summer, but Deeney feels he can now push on and be a vital addition to the Watford side.

Forward frustrated with lack of playing time

The Italian admitted that it has been tough since his arrival in the summer with a lack of playing time a problem, though largely because of injuries.

Okaka said it has been “a little bit difficult” because he hasn’t played for a “long time” but said however that to win an important game was “fantastic”.

“I know my quality and my team-mates know my quality,” he told the Sky Sports cameras. “In Italy I was injured, but when I was in the picture everyone helped me.”

The 27-year-old talked about his first goal and said that the spinning back-heel wasn’t the first of its kind that he has scored in his career.

“I have scored three or four times like that. It’s amazing,” he said.