Mazzarri vents his anger as the Hornets lose to Sunderland

Mazzarri angry on the touchline (source: Getty Images / Jan Kruger)

Walter Mazzarri has expressed his frustration at Watford’s 1-0 loss to Sunderland.

The Hornets missed numerous chances, which fuelled Mazzarri’s anger at the result as Patrick van Aanholt scored the only goal of the game. The move started as Adan Januzaj slid a ball to Jermain Defoe, whose low cross was met by van Aanholt.

Unclincal Watford angers Mazzarri

Their defeat to Sunderland was their fourth in five league games but Mazzarri was not concerned with Watford’s dip in form. He commented that "in football you need to score and you have to take your chances. But I’m not worries and we have to continue playing."

The Hornets did gave a number of chances including a shot from Amrabat which was tipped wide by Jordan Pickford as well as a a Miguel Britos header flying wide from two yards out, this totalled to Watford having nine shots at goal, only four of which were on target.

The game also saw Troy Deeney and Odion Igahlo reunite in attack, a partnership which was so successful for the Hornets last season but has failed to take of under the Italian. In todays game the pair managed a shot each.

All struggles facing Watford’s attacking duo were summed up as Deeney found himself through on goal but a misplaced pass to Ighalo wasted the opportunity.

Mazzarri blames his team’s form in front of goal for their lost as he commented "I’m angry because we didn’t mange to take our chances, the many chances that we had."

He explained that he was angry that "we ended up paying for those missed chances and this is something we must work on." The Italian went on to comment "I’m very angry because we made the mistakes ourselves" and "it was us that gave Sunderland these three points."