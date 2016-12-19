Watford join the race to sign Riccardo Orsolini

Riccardo Orsolini celebrates Italy's U-20's (Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Watford have joined Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus in the race to sign Ascoli striker Riccardo Orsolini.

The 19-year-old has featured for the Serie B side 19 times this season scoring four goals and providing four assists for Ascoli who currently sit 12th in the table.

Promising Italian youngster sought after

Orsolini, who has earned three caps for Italy's U-20 side, is one of the most promising Italian youngsters and has caught the eyes of AC Milan and Juventus.

Juventus have already made contact with the forward while AC Milan want Orsolini to lead the line for years to come alongside their young Italian talents.

However, Watford had executives scouting Orsolini last weekend in Ascoli's 2-1 victory over Virtus Entella.

While Watford Owner Gino Pozzo and Manager Walter Mazzarri are both Italian, Orsolini, if signed, would only be the second Italian player in the sqaud alongside Stefan Okaka, who grabbed a brace recently against Everton.

Hornets were stocked with Italians

However, they have had a strong Italian contingent in recent seasons with the likes of Gabriele Angella, Marco Faraoni, and Marco Cassetti all representing the Hornets.

Watford's link with Udinese as well as purchasing players such as Robert Pereyra, Miguel Britos, Jose Holebas, and Juan Zuniga all from Serie A could put them in serious contention for Orsolini's signature.

Unfortunately for Orsolini he could find it difficult to break into a Watford side that already has regulars Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney up front along with Okaka.