Walter Mazzarri confident of keeping Watford job

Walter Mazzarri is keen to continue at Vicarage Road | Photo: Getty images / Richard Heathcote

Walter Mazzarri believes that his future is not in the balance despite a poor run of results. Watford sit in twelfth with 22 points and have only won one game in seven.

Mazzarri was appointed as manager in the summer after Watford sacked manager Quique Sanchez Flores, who took over at Vicarage Road following the club's promotion to the Premier League and secured an eleventh place finish in their first season in top flight football.

/p>

Better than planned

The Italian explained that his team are doing better than foreseen as they are “doing even better than the starting objective”. Mazzarri continued to explain “from the first day I arrived I spoke with the club and the president” before revealing that he spoke with the president “about the first objective” the club had “which has always been the same” which was “to avoid relegation”. Mazzarri commented that, “in this moment if we look at the table we are ding even better than the starting objective.” He continued to compare his side to Crystal Palace who are sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

Mazzarri went on to dismiss last season’s amazing campaign saying “I’m really not interested” in “what happened last year”. He added “last year I know in the first half Watford did very good and then in the second they started to lose some points” but “if we look at this year we’re still on line with our objective which is to stay in the Premier League”. Mazzarri also believes that you can’t just compare Watford’s two seasons and so must compare the whole league. He explained that “if we look at who won the Premier League last year it was a team that was managed very well by [Claudio] Ranieri but is a team this year fighting not to be relegated” and therefore “we cannot really compare the Premier League this year with the one last year”.