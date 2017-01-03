Watford boss Mazzarri to take risk with player selection

Mazzarri talking with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: Alex Morton/ Getty Images)

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is set to take a risk with one of his injured players, asking them to play against Stoke City on Tuesday night.

The Italian, who is under pressure at the moment, is considering asking the player in question to play through the pain to maintain his status as the Hornets’ head coach.

One of the players which didn’t make the trip to White Hart Lane travelled to Stoke, and Mazzarri wants him to start.

Risking player is a big gamble

This will be a huge gamble for the Italian as the player may be out for even longer, but Watford are in a poor run of form and Mazzarri needs all the players he can get in a bid to get back to winning ways.

If the player in question does start against the Potters, it shows how desperate the Hornets are for players at the moment, and how much pressure is actually on the head coach.

It isn’t the case where Watford are battling relegation. They sit 11th in the Premier League and they have beaten Manchester United and current champions Leicester City.

Watford need continuity

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who spoke on Super Sunday, believes the club will change their manager “no matter how well they do”.

He said: “You can see Mazzarri there no more than 12-18 months. If this (losing) run continues, people at the top of the club have got no sort of respect for any manager or the managerial position at the football club."

He added, “If Watford stay up you’d probably take that and say well done to Watford. But I think if Watford were involved in a relegation scrap and he kept them up, he’d still lose his job.”

Watford owner Gino Pozzo is a big fanatic of Mazzarri and brought him to the club on a three-year contract in the summer, along with his backroom staff.

Graeme Souness also spoke on Super Sunday and said: “Eight managers in four years – that’s normally a recipe for disaster and will take you nowhere.”