Walter Mazzarri will not be relying on the January transfer window to solve the Hornets' problems

Watford are really struggling at the moment as they suffered their seventh defeat in ten games as they lost 2-0 away at Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium, and Walter Mazzarri could be even closer to facing the sack.

Injury worries for Watford

Mazzarri has a big bunch of senior players out including Juan Camilo Zuniga, Nordin Amrabat, Daryl Janmaat and Roberto Pereyra all side-lined. As well as that, Valon Behrami came off injured in the game on Tuesday night after he was brought back into the squad after suffering from a hamstring problem.

“We’ve got enough experience" says Mazzarri

The Italian said, “The problem is that the January transfer market is not very easy.” He also added, “In 15 years of my career I haven’t had all these injuries in one season but we’ve got enough experience to get back and improve in the table and we will see what players and when they will come.”

Mazzarri takes full responsibility in starting Behrami against Stoke and believes that he played well in the 45 minutes he did play after coming off injured.

The Watford boss added, “Also because of the emergency that we had, in the first team I had only Odion Ighalo, Craig Cathcart and Jerome Sinclair on the bench, and after only 48 hours from the last game we had to make someone rest.”

Mazzarri admitted it was a gamble to play the Swiss international but it is something that he had to do.

Pressure on Mazzarri

He has now faced rumours that’s his job as Watford boss is under increased pressure, “I don’t feel under pressure because I speak with the owner every day."

Watford next Premier League fixture is at home to newly promoted Middlesbrough but first have to face Burton Albion in the FA Cup third round this Saturday.