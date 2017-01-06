Steven Berghuis has heard nothing from Watford regarding return

Image credit: VI-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are able to bring back winger Steven Berghuis this month due to a clause which was in his season-long loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord. This seemed very likely due to injury worries for Watford, which has seen play maker Roberto Pereyra suffer a season-long injury

Berghuis feeling good

Berghuis has said that he is happy that he is getting playing time over in his home country. He also stated, “We do well and I myself also picked up. I feel good. We have one goal and everyone wants to achieve that goal.”

However it has not been easy for Berghuis as he only started one game in 12 before Giovanni van Bronckhorst put him in the starting 11 against AZ Alkmaar, Berghuis’ former club.

His time at Watford

The Dutch international appeared nine times for Watford from 2015 and failed to score a single goal. However, with the amount of playing time he has been dealt with over in the Netherlands he has bagged four goals - two of them coming against Vitesse Arnhem.

The 25-year-old has told RTV Rijnmond that it is an option to go back to the Premier League however has not even thought about it.

As Troy Deeney scored his 100th goal for the Hornets on Boxing Day against Crystal Palace, Berghuis took to Instagram to congratulate his former team mate. Deeney replied to this by saying “can’t wait for you to come back”, which sparked more debate with Watford fans as to whether or not Berghuis was to make a return to Watford.

Mazzarri will be asking for Berghuis Back

Just before the new year Mazzarri confirmed he will ask for sure to bring back the winger, he also said: “I am happy he is going very well, even though it is a different tournament. I will speak with Filippo, Scott and Gino and see all the options we have for January.”