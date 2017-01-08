Mazzarri "very positive" of making January signings

Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Watford, whose last league win came six games ago, put that aside and earned a place in the fourth round draw as they beat Championship side Burton Albion 2-0.

A big boost was need to the side as the Hornets saw Valon Behrami, Nordin Amrabat and Stefano Okaka all return, however Watford boss, Walter Mazzarri said that there are specific areas where he wants the squad to improve.

Reinforcements needed

Mazzarri has told Sky sources that he has given the club his thoughts about where the team needs reinforcements. He also added that he thinks some players will join Watford for sure. He also said, “The January transfer window is very difficult, but I'm very positive that someone will arrive."

Jerome Sinclair could be on his way out

Sinclair, who signed for the Hornets in the summer, could be on his way out despite getting his first goal for Watford on the weekend in the 2-0 win over Burton. The head coach believes that it was a much needed goal, "He's a player who needed this goal to hopefully unlock himself and be the Sinclair that I always see in training."

Starting only one league game, Mazzarri is thinking about sending the youngster out on loan: "We will see if he goes out on loan because he's a young player who needs to play as much as possible. He's a player with great potential."

Watford took the lead against Burton in the in the 21st minute as youngster Brandon Mason's cross was converted easily by Christian Kabasele. The hosts then doubled their lead 20 minutes before the end as Sinclair scored his first Hornets goal after a solo run through the Burton defence.

Watford will be ball number 19 going into the fourth round draw on Monday at 7:10pm on BBC 2.