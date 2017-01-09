Ighalo has heard nothing about interest from China

Image credit: Tony Marshall/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Over the last 18 months, Odion Ighalo has been rumored to be making a move over the China. Shanghai Shenhua, who are managed by ex-Brighton manager Gus Poyet are the latest team interested in the Nigerian striker, but the Watford striker told allnigeriasoccer.com that he does not know anything about the interest which could see him be paired up with Carlos Tevez.

Ighalo may have to get permission from Nigerian Coach

Gernot Rohr, who is the technical adviser for the Super Eagles of Nigeria under the Nigeria Football Federation, has said that there was rumors Ighalo would have to get permission from the head coach of the national team if he was to head to China. Rohr also added that he would have thought that Gino Pozzo and Scott Duxbury would be higher on the striker's list to speak to about the move.

“He’s going nowhere” says Mazzarri

The Italian is 100% behind keeping Ighalo, and when asked about him on Friday Walter Mazzarri clearly said: “He’s going nowhere." He also clearly made his point that he will only speak about players who are with us at the moment, he also added: “I don’t want to speak about anyone or teams who want our players.”

At the start of last month, the Watford manager described Ighalo as a player he “like[s] and trust[s] very much” he also added that the team needs six important strikers and Ighalo is one of them.

Could Ighalo improve?

The Watford striker has only scored two goals in his last 31 league game and critics say he is showing no sign of getting his good form back up and running.

When Mazzarri was asked about how Ighalo would change his form, he said: “I cannot be inside his head, I saw him training and he trained very well.” He also added, “I tell him like I tell all my players, to go there, give everything, run for 90 minutes, fight for every ball and then you are helping the team.”