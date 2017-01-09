Watford draw Millwall in FA Cup fourth round

Watford progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup. (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Watford have drawn League One side Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup following their victory over Burton Albion this past weekend.

The Hornets overcame Nigel Clough’s side with goals from young Englishmen Jerome Sinclair and Christian Kabasele and will now travel to the Den on the weekend of the 28th/29th January.

Millwall earned a memorable 3-0 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth in the 3rd round and will be looking to notch up another cup upset when they host Watford.

A background of the League One outfit

Millwall, who are based in London, currently compete in League One and are now in their second season in England’s third tier following relegation from the Championship in 2015. Neil Harris, who is the club’s all-time top goalscorer, couldn’t prevent relegation in 2015 but is now helping the side rebuild.

Last season the Lions earned a play-off position but suffered a 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at Wembley. Millwall haven’t competed in the top flight since the 1989-1990 season.

Millwall have never won the FA Cup but have had some success in the competition in recent times. The Lions lost the 2004 FA Cup final 3-0 against Premier League side Manchester United with a young Cristiano Ronaldo scoring before Ruud van Nistelrooy grabbed a double.

They also reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2013 but were denied a place at Wembley by Wigan Athletic who went on to win their first ever FA Cup crown.

Millwall’s season

Millwall currently sit tenth in League One and are just two points outside the play-off places. Harris’ side suffered a slow start the 2016/17 season but are now unbeaten in their last five outings in all competitions.

Since October the Londoners have begun to climb the League One table and have scored two or more goals in each of their last five games.

Millwall’s journey to the 4th round began with a narrow 1-0 victory over fellow League One side Southend United in the 1st round before a 5-2 victory over Braintree Town saw them progress to the 3rd round.

The Lions were recently knocked out of the Checkatrade Trophy by League Two’s Wycombe Wanderers and also exited the EFL Cup in August with a defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Key Players

Forward Steve Morison, who is in his second spell with the club, was instrumental in Millwall’s 3-0 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth in the 3rd round.

Morison, who missed an open net at 0-0, went on to open the scoring as well as being involved in the other two goals. The former Wales international has scored 80 goals in his two stints with the London club and will be the sides danger-man when they come up against the Hornets in late January.

Captain Tony Craig has enjoyed four separate spells with the Lions as well as spending time with fellow London clubs Crystal Palace, Leyton Orient and Brentford. After helping Brentford consolidate in the Championship Craig moved back to Millwall aiming to earn promotion with the side for whom he has appeared for on almost 250 occasions.