Watford ready to sell Odion Ighalo after interest from Shanghai Shenhua

Ighalo looks set for a move away from Vicarage Road. (Photo: Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

Watford could be ready to sell striker Odion Ighalo to Shanghai SIPD after the Chinese club have made further advances for the Hornets forward.

Ighalo turned down a move to the Chinese Super League side in the summer despite them offering Watford £37.5m for the Nigerian.

But, it now looks like Ighalo may have had a change of heart and could look to finalise a move to China.

Ighalo’s inconsistencies

Ighalo was pivotal to Watford’s success in the league last season and his goals helped them remain in the top flight for a second consecutive season since their Premier League comeback.

The 27-year-old followed up his 20-goal Championship campaign with 15 goals in his debut Premier League season creating a lethal partnership with Hornets captain Troy Deeney up front.

However, it hasn’t gone the Nigerian’s way this season scoring just one Premier League goal in 17 appearances and just two goals in all competitions thus far.

With Deeney remaining Watford’s first choice striker and Stefano Okaka scoring more than Ighalo this season a move away from Vicarage Road could be the right move for him.

China’s spending to join football elite

The money being offered by the Chinese teams has proven too difficult for some of the world’s top stars to turn down over the past year with multiple players making the move to Asia.

Former West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez recently became the world’s highest paid player earning £615,000-a-week following his move to Shanghai SIPD.

Shanghai SIPD also acquired Brazilian midfielder Oscar from Chelsea for a massive £52m as well as having Brazilian forward Hulk in their ranks. However, Shanghai SIDP aren’t the only Chinese side to bring in some household names.

Shandong Luneng have former Premier League players Papiss Cisse, Graziano Pelle and Ramires, Hebei China Fortune ​own Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi while Jackson Martinez, John Obi Mikel and Axel Witsel have all also moved to China.