Mazzarri happy with the quick return of defender Brice Dja Djédjé

(Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has said that Brice Dja Djédjé has done something "incredible" after the defender returned from a foot injury earlier than expected.

Djédjé was brought on just after the hour mark in Watford’s win over Burton in the FA Cup after only recently coming back into first-team training.

First appearance since move from French side

Djédjé moved to Watford from French Ligue 1 side Marseille and this was his first appearance for the Hornets since the move.

The Ivory Coast international featured 70 times for Marseille during two-and-a-half seasons at the Stade Vélodrome.

His career first started at Evian where he signed for them in 2010 making over 100 appearances and played a big role with their promotion to Ligue 1 in just his first season at the club.

Dja Djédjé has featured seven times for Ivory Coast and has also represented the African country at Under-23 and Under-20 levels.

Djédjé in action for Ivory Coast. (Issouf Sanogo/Getty Images)

“Something unexpected and incredible” says Mazzarri

The Italian describe Djédjé’s return to the squad as “unexpected and incredible” and also added: “He was supposed to be back in full training on the ninth of this month and he managed to play. He wanted to be here.”

This was the first time Watford fans have seen the defender in action and the Walter believes there is a lot more to come from him.

"Of course he needs more training” says Mazzarri, “but we know what kind of player he is and with the training and more minutes he will be back as the player we all know.”

Djédjé is able to play in all of the Hornets league games for the rest of January and restrictions won’t come in place on squads until the beginning of next month.

Watford will next be in action this saturday as they take on Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road where Djédjé could feature.