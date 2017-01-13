Tom Cleverley explains his move to Watford

Cleverley featuring for Watford in the Championship (source: getty)

Tom Cleverley believes that his move to Watford will allow him to play first team football consistently.

It was announced that the midfielder had joined the Hornets on loan on Thursday. Cleverley signed from Everton and will be a Watford player until the end of the season, with his new club having the option to by him outright for £8 million should they stay in the Premier League.

Cleverley had previously spent the 2009/10 season at Vicarage Road on loan when the Hornets were still in the Championship, and in that season was voted Watford’s Player of the Season.

In the past the Englishman was praised by previous manager Sir Alex Ferguson commenting that the now 27-year-old had the potential to be the best midfielder in Britain, but since Cleverley hasn’t found his feet. Can the midfielder re-find his form at Watford?

'I need consistent football'

Last season Tom Cleverley made 30 appearances for the Toffees, however since the arrival of new manager Ronald Koeman the midfielder has only has only made four as he struggles to fight for his place in the team.

When asked on Talksport why he wanted the move the midfielder replied, "I’m 27, the peak of my career, and it’s been a frustrating first-half of the season for me." He continued to add, "I think I need to get out [of Everton] and Watford gave me a great opportunity to get my head down and play some football”.

When further asked about his personal goals he replied that he wanted to “help the team until the end of the season” and “play as much as I can, assist and score as many goals as I can and just to feel like a real footballer again”.

Cleverley continued to explain that “It’s alright training every day, but you want to be playing on the Saturday and feel that buzz of being part of football matches again”.