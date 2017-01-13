Walter Mazzarri urges Watford players to win for Graham Taylor

Graham Taylor meets club captain Troy Deeney | Photo: Michael Regan/FA/Getty Images

Walter Mazzarri has encouraged his players to pick up a victory in respect of club legend Graham Taylor who passed away earlier this week.

Taylor is remembered as the club’s greatest manager after, over two managerial spells, he guided Watford from the Fourth Division of the Football League to the top flight, securing back to back promotions.

He also took the Hornets to the FA Cup final for the only time in their history as they were beaten 2-0 by Everton in 1984 as well as helping the club qualify for Europe as they made it through to the third round in the UEFA Cup.

Taylor also guided the Hornets to their best season in the top flight as they finished in second in the 1982/83 campaign.

Taylor gives even more reason to win

Mazzarri has explained that the passing of the Englishman gives his players even more reason to look for a win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“We have already many reasons why we need to win the game on Saturday," he said. "On top of this now we’ve got Graham Taylor which gives us an extra reason why we need to win the game against Middlesbrough”.

Mazzarri also encouraged fans to get behind the team and give Taylor a good send-off, as he continued to explained that “together with the fans we know we have to go on the pitch and give everything we’ve got to obtain the maximum result”.

The Italian also said that “I think all the players that are here know as I know who Graham Taylor was” and that “tomorrow I will make sure everyone knows and remind them this is another reason why we need to win against Middlesbrough to be able to dedicate a great game to him and hopefully a win for such a great person and a symbol of the club”.