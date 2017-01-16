Watford player ratings in 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough

Watford and Middlesbrough played out a goalless draw on an emotional day at Vicarage Road (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote)

On a day that will be remembered more for the tributes to the late, legendary former Watford manager Graham Taylor, the Hornets drew a blank in a fairly tedious 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough.

It was a welcome point for Walter Mazzarri's side having lost four of the their last five games and eases a bit of pressure on the Italian.

Here's how each Watford player performed.

Player ratings (1 = worst, 10=best)

Heurelho Gomes – 6

Did okay when called upon, which was rarely. Went off injured just after the hour mark.

Christian Kabesele – 7

Very polished performance from the make-shift right back who continues to impress having been given a run of games. Made some crucial challenges and also was very accurate with his passing.

Sebastian Prodl – 7

The solid and assured performance we have come to expect from the Austrian. Kept Negredo quiet all afternoon.

Miguel Britos – 6

Decent afternoon’s work from the Uruguayan. Looked more comfortable than in previous weeks and was defensively sound.

Jose Holebas – 5

Not his finest game, was poor in the second half before being substituted and angering the crowd by trotting off slowly. He was more productive in the first half.

Valon Behrami – 7

Watford’s midfield engine who rarely fails to deliver hard work and commitment. Tried to affect the game at both ends.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 7

Another performance which begs the question why it’s taken until January for him to feature for Mazzari. Strong, powerful and capable going forward too, looks a very good player.

Etiene Capoue – 5

Another fairly ineffectual performance from the Frenchman. He has undoubtedly gone missing in the past month or so and should have done better with a couple of decent chances on goal.

Troy Deeney – 5

Not the sort of performance we’ve come to expect from the skipper. Was barely ever in the game and only had one half chance, which he poked horribly wide of the goal.

Stefano Okaka – 6.5

More effective than his strike partner and showed good skill and strength to trouble the Boro back line in the first half. Had a quiet second period as the game drifted to its goalless end.

Substitutes

Costel Pantilimon – 6

Not on for very long but did what was required of him.

Tom Cleverley – 7

Certainly made an impact and was busy in possession. Hit the post and played a lovely ball for Deeney which the front man didn’t read. Looks like a good bit of business from the Hornets.

Juan Camilo Zuniga – NA