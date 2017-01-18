Watford reportedly weigh up move for former West Ham and QPR striker Mauro Zarate

Mauro Zarate is a target for Walter Mazzari. (Getty Images/Gabriele Maltinti)

Watford manager Walter Mazzari is reportedly looking to add former West Ham striker Mauro Zarate to his ranks.

The Hornets have struggled for goals in recent weeks and manager Mazzari is said to have identified the Fiorentina forward as a potential target.

The Argentine has struggled to find his feet during his previous spells in England with Birmingham City, West Ham and Queens Park Rangers but the Italian boss is thought to be keen on the front man.

The 29-year-old only joined Fiorentina last January from West Ham and has struggled for regular game time. He has been restricted to just one league start this season but has scored four goals from eight starts in all competitions since his arrival.

Another option for Mazzari

Zarate is notoriously a big character and is seen as a ‘bad boy’ within the game. He was sent off and handed a five-match ban in just his second game for Fiorentina, after a confrontation with Inter Milan centre back Jeison Murillo. He was also involved in controversy during his troubled loan spell at QPR in 2015.

According to The Evening Standard, Zarate would cost Watford around £3 million and is keen on a move back to the Premier League and the Hertfordshire club, whether that be on an initial loan or in a permanent deal.

Should the Argentine join, he would immediately be competing with captain Troy Deeney, Stefano Okaka and Odion Ighalo for a starting place.

Isaac Success is also nearing a first-team return meaning Mazzari would have some much-needed options to try and improve on his side's poor league form.

In other transfer news, Watford are not in for Bournemouth winger Max Gradel despite recent links.

The Hornets have been linked with the wide-man in previous transfer windows and he fits the bill of what they are looking for.

However, Sky Sources understand the club are not interested in signing the Ivorian international.