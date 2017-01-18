Watford outcast Obbi Oulare set for loan move to Holland

(Picture: Getty Images - Ian Walton)

Out-of-favour Watford striker Obbi Oulare is said to be moving on loan to Dutch side ADO Den Haag not long after his loan deal at Jupiler League side Zulte Waregem was cut short.

No starts yet for Oulare

Oulare has not started a Premier League game for the Hornets after he signed for them in September 2015 for a fee of around £6 million from Club Brugge, where he scored nine goals.

During last season, he made two very short appearances for Walter Mazzarri’s men against Leicester and Swansea City and also played 45 minutes in Watford’s 1-0 home win over Newcastle in the FA Cup which saw them reach the semi-finals.

Lack of playing time for the striker

During his loan spell at Waregem, he only made one start and that was in the Belgian Cup.

Oulare was often on the bench for the Jupiler League side, making a total of ten appearances and scoring one goal which came in a heavy 4-1 thrashing against Standard Liège in November.

International call up soon?

Oulare has also featured for his home country, Belgium at U18, U19 and also U21 level, scoring a total of ten goals. The 21-year old is still very young and has plenty of potential to make it into the Belgium first-team.

As a youth player, Oulare was at six different clubs, playing for FC Brussels, Anderlecht, Lille, ES Wasquehal, Standard Liège and then finally moving onto Club Brugge for a year, where he played for the first team in 2014.

Happy to be back in London

Last night, Oulare seemed to be happy to be back in London, taking to Twitter to say: “London Bound.”

Trusted and respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur stated on his Twitter on Tuesday the interest from Den Haag, while recent reports have also linked the player with a move to the Netherlands.