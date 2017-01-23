AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Watford: Hornets' Player Ratings - Cleverley shines on the south coast

Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Watford gained a deserved point against Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium. Goals from Christian Kabesele and Troy Deeney had the Hornets ahead twice, before Josh King and Benik Afobe replied for the Cherries.

Goalkeeper and defence

Heurelho Gomes – 7 - Made two top drawer saves in the first half, denying Jack Wilshere and then Ryan Fraser in quick succession. Maybe could have done more for Afobe’s goal but overall a very decent performance from the Brazilian.

Christian Kabesele – 6 - Would have been a higher rating had he not inexplicably laid on the ground to allow Afobe a clean run through for his equaliser. However, he did open the scoring with a smart header and played well for large parts of the game.

Younes Kaboul – 6.5 - A decent performance from the Frenchman who has improved in his last two games. Looked solid at the back and won almost every header he challenged for, starting to look a bit more comfortable on the ball too.

Sebastian Prodl – 6.5 - Another solid performance from the Austrian international. Did nothing spectacular but dealt with everything that was asked of him with the usual composure.

Miguel Britos – 6.5 - Similar to his defensive partners, solid for the large part. Special mention for his clever header back across goal to allow Kabesele to open the scoring.

Jose Holebas – 7 - Very accomplished performance from the former Greek international. Defended well and also threatened going forward, forcing Artur Boruc into a great save early in the second half with a right footed effort from distance.

Midfield and attack

Tom Cleverley – 8.5 - Easily the best player on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium, despite the home team awarding Jack Wilshere the man of the match. Didn’t stop running all game and used the ball very well when he won it back, which was often. Put a dream of a cross in for Troy Deeney to score his 101st goal for the club.

Étienne Capoue – 7 - Much better performance from the midfielder who had gone off the boil somewhat in recent weeks. Worked hard and his passion was clear to see when he berated Kabesele for laying down injured to allow the Cherries to equalise.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 7 - Another industrious effort from the Frenchman. Worked hard on and off the ball, was unfortunately nutmegged by Adam Smith for the Cherries opening goal but didn’t let it affect his game.

Troy Deeney – 7.5 - Huge improvement in performance from the captain and his first goal from open play in a while will boost his confidence. Looked somewhat back to his old self when chasing down defenders and putting pressure on Boruc in the Bournemouth goal at every opportunity.

Stefano Okaka – 6 - Not his best performance but in fairness he struggled to get into the game. Showed a few nice touches but lacked threat and direction. Replaced by Daryl Janmaat just after the hour mark.

Substitutes

Daryl Janmaat – 6.5 - Made his return from injury and played half an hour. Did nothing of particular note but looked solid as usual and was neat with his passing.

Craig Cathart – NA - The Northern Irishman didn't feature for long enough to make an impact.

Odion Ighalo – NA - The same case as Cathcart, Ighalo wasn't given enough time to give out a fair rating.