Watford manager Walter Mazzari pleased with Abdoulaye Doucoure's progress

24-year-old Doucoure has been progressing well, according to Walter Mazzari. (Getty Images/RIchard Heathcote)

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri is pleased with the progress his French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has made in the last few months.

The highly rated Frenchman joined Watford last summer from Rennes but has endured a long wait to make an impact in the first team. He was restricted two just two appearances before December but has since started the last five games in all competitions.

Light in the Darkness

The 24-year-old industrious midfielder has benefited from Mazzari’s injury crisis and has had a regular run in the team since Christmas. His performances have been a rare positive in an otherwise disappointing run of results for the Italian head coach.

Mazzari said: “I’m very happy [with him]. He’s a young player that’s improved a lot."

The Italian added: "But he’s still got some things to improve especially on situations where you need more experience in the middle of the pitch.”

Mazzari also spoke of his pride that young players are being given a chance under his management: "I’m also very happy we are making some very young players grow. An example is Brandon Mason where he made his debut in the FA Cup vs Burton."

Versatility the Key

Doucoure has also proved he can be versatile, having played as both an advanced midfielder off the striker away at Stoke City and a deep lying playmaker behind Etienne Capoue and Adlene Guedioura.

Doucoure was on the verge of leaving Watford in the summer without making a start, due to his lack of first team football. However, Mazzari has given him the opportunity he craved and the Frenchman has made a good impression in his recent outings.

His strength and skill on the ball have been impressing hornets fans and they will be hoping his form continues and the team performances also take a turn for the best.