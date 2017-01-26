AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang agrees terms to join Watford on loan

M’Baye Niang agrees terms to join Watford on loan

Watford are very close to making their third signing of the January transfer window with French forward M’Baye Niang set to join the Hornets from AC Milan after agreeing personal terms.

Yesterday, Watford confirmed the signing of striker Mauro Zarate from another Italian side Fiorentina and are very close to securing two singings within just two days.

Troubles for the Frenchman

Niang has only scored three goals in 18 games for the Milan giants but has also been having problems off the field, which is said to have made him want to move from the San Siro.

The loan move has developed very quickly with AC Milan reportedly ready to sell the forward.

Niang has agreed personal terms with Watford and is due to come to England on Thursday to complete the loan deal.

If the forward performs well for the Hornets, then they have an option to buy him in the summer for around €17 million.

Niang is known for having a bit of bad temperament, which could cause a big challenge for Walter Mazzarri.

However, with the 22-year-old having plenty of talent, Mazzarri will hope to get the best out of him.

Niang is also known for his pace and his dribbling ability and plays best on the left-side of the front line, adding vital extra depth to Watford's attack.

France call up on the horizon?

The Frenchman has played for his country at U16, U17 and also U21 level but has never had an appearance for the first team.

The youngster started his career at Caen and then went to AC Milan. Since then he has been on loan at Montpellier and Genoa and now sets to join the Hornets and create a more of an attacking force.

Many other clubs were interested in the youngster, including West Ham and Crystal Palace, but Watford won the race and could see him feature in their FA Cup tie on Sunday against Millwall.